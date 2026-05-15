Madhya Pradesh High Court Declares Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex a Saraswati Temple, Quashes 2003 ASI Prayer Order

On Friday, May 15, 2026, the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared that the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The Court cancelled the 2003 order of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which had allowed Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the site, and said that the site is a temple.

The verdict was delivered by a division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi after hearing multiple petitions related to the religious character of the monument. The dispute has continued for years between Hindu and Muslim groups over the identity of the site and worship rights at the ASI-protected complex.

The Hindu side has long claimed that Bhojshala in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is an ancient temple and also a centre of Sanskrit learning dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi Saraswati (Goddess of Speech), associated with Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty. The Muslim side, however, maintained that the site has functioned as the Kamal Maula Mosque for centuries and argued for the continuation of namaz rights.

In its judgment, the High Court observed that historical records, archaeological findings, and literature supported the Hindu claim regarding the site’s religious character.