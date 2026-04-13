Why Does Kejriwal Want Recusal Against Delhi High Court Judge Justice Swaran Kanta Sharma?

Justice Swaran Kanta Sharma Attended Events By Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad

Kejriwal's plea cites Justice Sharma's attendance at a legal seminar organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP), affiliated with the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) as grounds for an alleged ideological bias. She attended multiple such events between 2022-2025. In response, the CBI filed an affidavit arguing that attending a legal seminar does not demonstrate bias. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing CBI in the case, strongly opposed the move, calling the allegations against the institution "frivolous, vexatious, and contemptuous."

What Does Saurav Das’s Report Reveal?

According to an investigative report shared by journalist Saurav Das, an analysis of 165 similar criminal revision petitions showed the Judge took an unusually strange interest in Kejriwal's specific case. Noting the Judge’s special interest in the case, multiple reports brought forward various matters she heard, in which she reportedly favoured politicians from the ruling BJP accused in a case, while denying bail to politicians from the opposition.

In one such matter, hearing cases relating to Delhi excise policy, she denied bail to Kejriwal, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leader K Kavitha, and other politicians. However, she stayed a special CBI court conviction of BJP politician Dilip Ray in the 1999 Brahmadiha Coal Scam Case, allowing him to campaign for the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections.

Justice Sharma’s Children Empanelled By The Government

More importantly, Justice Sharma’s son and daughter, Ishaan Sharma and Shambhavi Sharma, have both been empanelled by the Union government to represent it before the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. The empanelment for both siblings reportedly happened on the exact same dates, September 11, 2025, for the Delhi High Court and November 21, 2025, for the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, an RTI reply filed by Das showed that Ishaan was allocated an unusually high volume of state cases, surpassing even the top Enforcement Directorate lawyer, Zoheb Hossain, in 2024 and 2025. Given that panel counselships signify visibility, experience, professional standing and high incomes, the report argues that justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done.

See Also: TCS Suspends Employees Involved in Nashik Sexual Assault Case after Complaints of Religious Conversion and Sexual Harassment