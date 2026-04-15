Why Are Adivasis Protesting the Ken–Betwa Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur and Panna?

Protests against the Ken–Betwa river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district have escalated sharply in April 2026 – local resistance to displacement has now transformed into a sustained, multi-site agitation marked by symbolic and high-intensity demonstrations.

Ongoing since 2023, local resistance to the water transfer project made it to national headlines on 8 April 2026, when tribal women organised a ‘Chita Andolan’, laying on symbolic funeral pyres near the project site. The act was meant to convey that displacement would be equivalent to death. In the days that followed, similar scenes were reported across Chhatarpur, with women, some holding children, lying on mock pyres and declaring they would resist “till their last breath.”

By April 14-15, protestors had escalated their demonstrations through various forms of non-violence resistance: Jal Satyagrahas, where villagers stood in the water for hours, sometimes waist-deep, declaring that the river that once sustained them was now being used to uproot them; Mitti Satyagrahas, where residents smeared mud on their bodies and held soil from their fields, asserting their connection to the land; Aakash Satyagrahas and Chulha Bandhs, where families refused food and shelter for days; and symbolic hangings in what demonstrators described as their “final battle for life and existence.”