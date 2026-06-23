Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Family Bought 168 Acres Land Around Ujjain, Where He Announced Development Projects; Report Sparks Questions Over Timing

A MAJOR LAND HOLDINGS TRAIL linked to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has come under scrutiny after an investigation by The Indian Express claimed that members of his family and their associated companies purchased at least 168 acres of land through 137 plots in and around Ujjain over the last two years.

The Indian Express report claims that the purchases, estimated to be worth around ₹45 crore, included villages and localities that later became part of major government’s infrastructure projects, including new roads, highway alignments, and changes proposed under the Ujjain Master Plan 2035, which was released in May 2023.

At the centre of this unscrupulous land trail is not just the CM Mohan Yadav, but a large circle of relatives including his wife Seema Yadav, son Vaibhav Yadav, daughter-in-law Shalini Yadav, brothers Narayan and Nandlal Yadav, sister Kalavati Yadav, nephew Abhay Yadav and first cousins Govind and Nilesh Yadav.

Jay Mazoomdaar’s investigative report states that the Madhya Pradesh CM himself owns at least 17 acres in Ujjain, including 13 acres purchased in Sawarakhedi in 1998 and 4 acres of inherited property. Apart from this, he and his wife reportedly hold a 73% stake in family real-estate company Shri Siddhivinayak Devcons Pvt Ltd, which also owned nearly 40 acres of land, including fresh purchases made during 2024-25.

Details of Yadav Family’s Land Purchases

According to The Indian Express, Mohan Yadav's wife Seema holds at least 10.6 acres in her own name while son Vaibhav purchased at least 16 acres in Sawarakhedi and Dhediya from 2021 onwards. Vaibhav's wife Shalini, who married into the family in February 2024, reportedly has more than 10 acres in Gangedi in her name, which was purchased during June and July 2025.

The report further says Mohan Yadav's elder brother Narayan Yadav holds at least 19 acres—either directly, jointly or through associated firms—with nearly 15 acres acquired since 2021. Narayan's wife Rekha has also purchased 4 acres of land in Ujjain since 2021.

Mohan Yadav’s younger brother Nandlal Yadav reportedly owns at least 17 acres, including 13 acres purchased in 2025 itself. His sister Kalavati Yadav, who currently serves as President of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, is said to hold at least 17 acres across Sawarakhedi and Kasba Ujjain.

The land records recovered by The Indian Express also highlight the role of Abhay Yadav, Narayan's son. Described on social media as a "social worker" involved in mining and construction, Abhay is linked to multiple mining and real-estate ventures. Land records cited by The Indian Express shows he purchased at least 16 acres in 2025 alone.

However, it wasn’t even Mohan Yadav’s immediate family who were the biggest gainers from the Ujjain developmental program. According to the report, major acquisitions came from Mohan Yadav's first cousins Govind and Nilesh Yadav.

Govind Yadav, often referred to locally as Bablu Yadav, reportedly purchased at least 46.5 acres since 2024 either individually, jointly with his sons Siddharth and Anant, or through business associates.

His brother Nilesh Yadav and wife Sunita have reportedly acquired at least 108 acres in and around Ujjain since 2024. The report claims that this included 12 acres purchased from Mohan Yadav's family company Shri Siddhivinayak Devcons in September 2024.