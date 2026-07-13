Ujjain's Under-Construction Bridge Tilted by 35 Degrees; Report Claims Alignment Changed to Save 'Influential' Land

The investigation also claims that the altered alignment has increased the construction cost. According to the retired senior engineer quoted by Dainik Bhaskar, if the bridge had been built according to the original plan, around ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore could have been saved. He also stated that under the original alignment, only a 10 to 15-foot portion of the parking area would have been affected instead of the bridge passing through the middle of the parking lot.

Response of officials involved in the Ujjain bridge project

When Dainik Bhaskar tried to investigate the reason behind the change in the bridge alignment, it approached the officials involved in the project. "The officers had no answer to this change," the report said.

P.S. Pant, the Executive Engineer of the Setu Nigam Bridge Corporation, was contacted but remained silent on the matter. After several attempts, he answered the phone and said he was in a meeting. According to the report, he never called back. Dainik Bhaskar also contacted him on WhatsApp, but the messages remained unanswered.

Sandeep Shiva, CEO of Ujjain Smart City, said that the issue of the bridge landing in the parking lot had been raised during a meeting. However, according to him, the Bridge Corporation said there were technical issues related to the bridge's elevated structure. Shiva added that since large-scale construction work was already underway at the time, they chose not to question the decision further. He also said that the Smart City administration is now looking for a new location for the parking facility because of the bridge construction.

The Chief Engineer of Setu Nigam, Gopal Singh, also responded to the report, saying that he would visit Ujjain to inspect the construction. He said he was not aware of the issue and that the matter had not been brought to his notice. He added that he would be able to comment only after visiting the site, gathering information and inspecting the under-construction bridge.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)