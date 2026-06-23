Image of Champat Rai Ram temple general secretary holding a mic at an event.
Champat Rai serves as the Trust's General Secretary and is facing questions regarding his alleged involvement in the Ram Temple donation row.[X]

Ram Temple Donation Row: Who Is Champat Rai, the Ram Mandir Chief Currently Under Scanner?

In a recent development, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking the registration of an FIR

Who Is Champat Rai, the Ram Mandir Chief Currently Under Scanner?

Amid the controversy, temple chief Champat Rai has come under scrutiny over his influence within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Rai serves as the Trust's General Secretary and is facing questions regarding his alleged involvement in the Ram Temple donation row. Several leaders, including Vinay Katiyar, Santosh Dubey, and Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, have criticised the functioning of the Trust.

Bajrang Dal founder-president Vinay Katiyar has also criticised Rai and accused him of wrongdoing. 

Dharmasena founder Santosh Dubey alleged that temple-related valuables have been going missing since 1989. He also claimed that around 1,250 Ram Shilas made of gold, silver, diamonds, and other precious materials, which were once kept in Ayodhya, are no longer there. 

Major Lapses Found in SIT Probe, Report Reveals

As per an India Today report, the SIT probe into the Ram Temple donation row has pointed to several lapses. The investigation revealed discrepancies in employee verification, CCTV monitoring, and the process of transferring temple offerings to the trust office and subsequently to the bank.

The controversy surrounding the Ram Temple donations has taken a new turn after reports emerged of a significant decline in contributions to the temple. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed following allegations of embezzlement within the temple trust. The controversy began after a video surfaced featuring Mahipal Singh, who claimed to be the temple's former accounts in-charge. In the video, he alleged that the donations received by the temple were being manipulated. 

In a recent development, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking the registration of an FIR and a court-monitored investigation into the alleged embezzlement. The petition was filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Sadav under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking an investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the trust's accounts, including claims of missing donations and funds. The petitioners have demanded a "fair, impartial, comprehensive, and time-bound investigation" into the affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. 

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