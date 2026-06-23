Ram Temple Donation Row: Who Is Champat Rai, the Ram Mandir Chief Currently Under Scanner?

The controversy surrounding the Ram Temple donations has taken a new turn after reports emerged of a significant decline in contributions to the temple. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed following allegations of embezzlement within the temple trust. The controversy began after a video surfaced featuring Mahipal Singh, who claimed to be the temple's former accounts in-charge. In the video, he alleged that the donations received by the temple were being manipulated.
In a recent development, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking the registration of an FIR and a court-monitored investigation into the alleged embezzlement. The petition was filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Sadav under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking an investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the trust's accounts, including claims of missing donations and funds. The petitioners have demanded a "fair, impartial, comprehensive, and time-bound investigation" into the affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.