Under MP's Solar Pump Scheme, Farmers Discover Loans in Their Names

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: The monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers are sowing kharif crops across green fields where rows of blue solar panels now glisten, soaking up sunlight breaking through the clouds.

For many, solar pumps have transformed irrigation. They no longer wait for erratic night-time electricity supply, no longer irrigate in winter nights, no longer spend heavily on diesel.

But alongside these panels, another reality has entered the fields: loans that many farmers say they never knew existed in their names.

In Khujri village of Ratlam district's Mandsaur tehsil, Anil Patidar (56) is waiting for a solar pump installation. Officials at an awareness camp told him that under the Madhya Pradesh government's Pradhan Mantri Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana, farmers need only contribute 10% of the project cost, with the government covering the remaining 90% through subsidy .

When Patidar visited his bank to complete formalities, he discovered something unexpected: a loan of more than Rs 2.5 lakh had already been sanctioned in his name.

"We were told that we only had to deposit 10% of the amount and the government would pay the rest," he said. "Only when I checked the bank documents did I realise there was a loan in my name."

In Barthoon village, also in Ratlam district, Satyanarayan Sharma (68) faces a similar situation. Pipes for his solar pump lie outside his house. The irrigation system has yet to be installed . The loan, however, has already been processed. "If the government is going to repay the instalments, why is the loan in my name?" Sharma asked. "If the government delays payment, who will the bank come after?"

A review of loan agreements, hypothecation documents, Key Fact Statements and digital stamp papers from farmers in Ratlam and Neemuch districts reveals that the scheme's financial structure differs markedly from how beneficiaries say it was explained to them.

Patidar's 7.5 HP AC submersible solar pump shows a total project cost of Rs 4,04,475. Of this: Rs 1,09,537 is recorded as Central Financial Assistance (CFA), Rs 41,537 is Patidar's margin money (approximately 10%), Rs 2,53,402 is a term loan sanctioned by the Central Bank of India for 84 months at a floating interest rate of 8.30% In other words: government assistance accounts for about 27% of the total project cost, the farmer contributes just over 10%, and the remaining 63% is financed through a bank loan in the farmer's name.

Similar is the case for Sharma’s 5 HP DC submersible solar pump. It’s total project cost is Rs 2,95,086. Of this: Government assistance is Rs 80,816 (approximately 27%), farmer contribution is Rs 30,289 (approximately 10%), and the bank loan: Rs 1,83,981 (approximately 63%)

Loan documents from other beneficiaries—Ramsukhi Bai of Basedi Bhati village in Neemuch district and Chandmal Bai Patidar of Piplon village—reflect this same financial structure consistently.

The gap is striking. The government advertises the scheme as offering "up to 90% subsidy." Official banking documents show that government assistance covers only about 27% of costs, while the remaining 63% is shifted onto farmers as bank debt.