Tears in the Harvest: How MP’s ‘Farmer Welfare Year’ Became a Season of Ruin

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: April in Madhya Pradesh is supposed to be the farmer's month in Madhya Pradesh. The trails are loud with tractors, golden wheat fills the fields, and for a brief window, a year of hard work feels like it is about to pay off. Weddings are planned. Loans are meant to be repaid. For once, the math is supposed to work.

This year, it did not.

The Madhya Pradesh government declared 2026 the "Farmer Welfare Year", with ceremonies, speeches, and considerable fanfare. But step outside Bhopal and that slogan dissolves quickly. What replaces it is the sound of grown men speaking with choked throats, crops rotting in flooded fields, and fires burning a year's work to ash.

Three crises converged at once: unseasonal weather that flattened crops across 41 districts, a gunny bag shortage triggered by the conflict in West Asia that delayed government wheat procurement by weeks, and a loan repayment deadline that fell before farmers had a rupee in hand. Together, they have pushed the farmers of Madhya Pradesh toward distress, default, and open revolt.

The sky turned against them

Kuber Rajput, 32, stands in his 10-acre field in Khajuri Kalan village, 30 kilometers from Bhopal, and cannot hold back tears. His wheat crop is spread out before him which has been waterlogged and damaged to such an extent that it is unsellable.

"In late February and early March, unusual heat ripened the crop too early. We did extra irrigation to try to save it. Then the rains came and washed away everything we'd done. Now all we can do is pray."

The science backs him up. Dr Anand Harshana, Senior Scientist at the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa Kendra in Indore, said that temperatures hit 38.5 degrees in the first fortnight of March, forcing premature ripening of wheat ears. Then, at the end of March, a Western Disturbance combined with moisture rising from the Bay of Bengal to sweep through 41 districts of the state. Strong storms and hailstorms on March 30 completely flattened standing crops across Mandsaur and Ujjain.

Dr KP Asati, Senior Scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhar, explains what happens to wheat in these conditions: "When grain is in the ripening stage and heavy rain hits with strong winds, the plant lodges it falls to the ground. The flow of carbohydrates to the grain stops. The grain shrivels." In government procurement language, warehouse operator Rahul Dhoot said, this is called Luster Loss, and it means the wheat gets rejected at procurement centers on grounds of high moisture.

Ganpat Dodia, 36, and Rajendra Ravi Chauhan, 42, both from the same village as Kuber, lost gram and wheat across 22 and 14 acres respectively. Rajendra's frustration carries a pointed edge: "If we had received weather warnings in time, the loss could have been reduced."

In Rafiqganj village, Sehore district, Avadh Narayan sowed the premium Sharbati wheat variety across 20 acres. His voice is hollow. "By this time last year the money was in my account. This time my crop is lying cut and soaked, and the government hasn't even started procurement."

His neighbour Naresh Parmar hasn't slept properly in weeks. "It's been a month since the harvest. Every night I stay awake in the field, one spark and everything is gone."

Naresh's fear proved well-founded, just not for him personally. On April 1, in Raisen district, fire consumed 50 acres belonging to 11 farmers. Twenty-five tractors were deployed to help. The fire engine ran out of water. The crop was gone. Similar fires have been reported in Betul, Narmadapuram, Dewas, Satna, and Khargone.

In Harda, farmer Mahendra Kumar, 35, survived the weather only to face a different wall. "Somehow I harvested the wheat. But now I'm begging for fertilizer. Urea worth Rs 280 is being sold in the black market for Rs 1,200. Should we farm, or finish ourselves?"

Convenient delay

Even farmers whose wheat survived the weather are trapped, this time by a shortage of the bags needed to sell it.

The government has fixed the wheat Minimum Support Price at Rs 2,625 per quintal this year, including bonus. Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram divisions began procurement from April 10, while all other divisions from April 15, but due to loan repayments, fear of unseasonal rain and hailstorms, and preparation for the next crop, most farmers in the state had already sold their produce before MSP procurement even began. Last year, procurement began on March 15.