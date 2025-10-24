Delhi Police Kills Four Bihar Gangsters in Encounter with ‘Sigma & Company’

Four wanted members of Bihar’s “Sigma & Company” gang were shot dead in a police encounter in Delhi’s Rohini area on Thursday, 23 October 2025. Police said the gang, led by 25 year old Ranjan Pathak, had been plotting to create unrest in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The encounter began around 2:20am after police intercepted a white car near Pancholi Park, Rohini. According to Delhi Police officials, the gang members opened fire without provocation when confronted, triggering a 10 minute gunfight with about 20 police personnel. The four sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The men were identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21). Police described Pathak, the leader, as a “dreaded criminal” who carried a ₹50,000 reward on his arrest. The gang had been under surveillance for several days and was believed to be regrouping in Delhi to evade arrest in Bihar. To evade detection, the gang avoided SIM cards and used Wi-Fi hotspots from passersby to make calls over social media, evading call tracing.

The encounter was part of a joint operation between Delhi and Bihar police. The gang had recently come under the radar after an audio recording surfaced, allegedly of Pathak, detailing plans to “create terror in Bihar before the elections.” Intelligence reports indicated that the gang was hiding out in Delhi after committing five consecutive murders in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. “It cannot be denied that they were planning a major incident during the elections,” Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) said.

Officials said the group, active for nearly seven years, had built a network involved in contract killings and extortion across Bihar and Nepal. The gang referred to itself as “Sigma & Company,” with the tagline “Nyay, Seva, Sahyog” (Justice, Service, Support), and was known for publicly claiming responsibility for killings through notes or social media posts.

After the murder of Brahmarshi Sena district chief Ram Manohar Sharma in September 2025, the gang circulated a message calling the victim a “sinner” and claiming their campaign targeted “corrupt” police officers and the oppression of the poor. They vowed that those who supported them would be “rewarded” for their blessings.

Police said the gang was responsible for several high profile killings in Sitamarhi and nearby districts. In Choraut, they shot a trader named Sharavan Kumar six times inside his shop after accepting a contract killing fee. Similar incidents were reported in Bajpatti and Dumrah, where the gang murdered Aditya Kumar and Madan Kumar Kushwah, respectively.

An extortion case filed at Gadha police station revealed that the group demanded ₹45 lakh from a businessman and threatened to kill him if he refused. “They had created panic in Sitamarhi by committing five murders back to back,” the Bihar DGP said. “Every killing spread fear and made it harder for police to track them.”

According to DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, the operation was planned after receiving specific intelligence from Bihar Police. “The accused were wanted in several cases involving murder, armed assault, and illegal weapons. They were tracked through technical surveillance to Rohini,” he said.

Following the encounter, police recovered four semi-automatic pistols, one country made weapon, and the car used by the gang. All weapons have been sent for forensic examination, and a detailed investigation has begun to identify their wider network and financial backers.

Police said the gang’s activities had drawn increasing concern in Bihar, where Pathak’s group had openly challenged authorities. He had even sent his “bio-data” to media outlets after killings, boasting of his crimes.

“The encounter neutralised a group that was preparing to unleash violence,” said a Delhi Police officer. “This joint operation demonstrates coordination between state agencies against organised crime.” [Rh]

