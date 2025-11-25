Roasted Chana Contamination: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Carcinogenic Dye in Roasted Chana, Calls for Urgent Action

Mumbai, Nov 24: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday, in a letter to Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, has raised serious concerns about the illegal use of Auramine—a carcinogenic dye—in roasted chana and other foods and demanded urgent action.

She has cited recent reports showing the industrial dye, commonly used in textiles and leather, is being illegally added to food products to enhance their appearance, in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Chaturvedi raised an alarm over recent evidence showing that Auramine, an industrial dye typically used for textiles and leather, is being illegally added to roasted chana (chickpeas) to enhance its colour.

See Also: CDC’s Updated Statement on Vaccines and Autism Sparks Expert Rebuttal

She termed this not merely a violation of food safety norms but "a threat to the health, safety, and trust of millions of Indian citizens, and a failure of regulatory oversight by the FSSAI."

She emphasised that Auramine is strictly prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. She noted that it is recognised by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO) as a potential carcinogen, linked to cancers of the liver, kidney, and bladder, as well as neurological harm.

"Despite these clear dangers and prohibitions, this adulteration continues unchecked," she added.

Pointing to systemic failures in enforcement, the Rajya Sabha MP identified several gaps, including weak market surveillance, inadequate routine testing, delayed public warnings, poor enforcement, insufficient compliance checks and no clear accountability for lapses.

“These gaps have allowed an outright illegal and dangerous practice to persist without scrutiny or consequence," she noted.