Maharashtra Govt Formally Scraps 5% Muslim Reservation Framework; “Anti-Minority,” Says Opp

Muslim Reservation in Maharashtra

The demand for Muslim reservation in Maharashtra dates back to 2008, when the then Congress-NCP government constituted a committee under retired IAS officer Mehmood ur Rahman to examine the socio-economic condition of Muslims in the State. The committee’s 2013 report identified significant disparities and recommended affirmative action. Around 50 identified Muslim communities – largely comprising occupational and artisan groups such as weavers, butchers, oil pressers and fisherfolk – were included.

Acting on these findings, 5% reservation was introduced in July 2014 by the then Congress-NCP government. It granted 16% reservation to Marathas and 5% to backward classes within the Muslim community under the SEBC category.

However, the ordinance was challenged in the Bombay High Court. In November 2014, the court struck down the Maratha quota and set aside the 5% reservation for Muslims in government and semi-government jobs. At the same time, it observed that reservation for Muslims in education was permissible, citing compelling circumstances to exceed the 50% cap for state-run and aided educational institutions.

Before any legislation could be enacted to preserve the educational quota, the ordinance lapsed on 23 December 2014 after the BJP came to power in Maharashtra. While the new government pursued legal remedies related to Maratha reservation, no legislative step was taken to convert the Muslim quota into law. As a result, the reservation ceased to operate.

Despite the lapse, administrative processes for issuing caste and caste validity certificates under SBC-A continued for several years. The latest resolution terminates those processes and formally nullifies all previous directions issued under the 2014 policy.

Under current law, Muslims are not eligible for reservation solely on the basis of religion. However, individuals belonging to Muslim communities that are included in existing Other Backward Classes, Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes, or other recognised backward class lists continue to be eligible for reservation under those categories.