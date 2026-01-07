Maharashtra Municipal Politics: BJP’s Alliances With Congress and AIMIM Trigger Row as Fadnavis, Congress and Imtiyaz Jaleel Reject Tie-Ups

Devendra Fadnavis: Alliance With Congress Or AIMIM Not Acceptable

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a strong objection to the BJP’s alliance with the Congress and AIMIM in Ambernath and Akot municipal corporations. He has made it clear that the BJP must break up with both the parties, stating the tie-ups were not acceptable.

Speaking to the media on January 7, 2026, CM Fadnavis said that an alliance with the Congress and AIMIM was not acceptable and must be ended. He also said that instructions had already been issued in this regard. The matter is being reviewed, and disciplinary action will be taken if anyone is found to have violated party orders, he added.

Maharashtra Congress: Alliance With BJP Not An Option Under Any Circumstances

The Maharashtra Congress also issued a directive against this decision. Speaking to the media on January 7, 2026, Mr. Harshvardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress State President suspended Mr. Pradeep Patil, President of the Ambernath Block Congress Committee. In a notice issued by Advocate Ganesh Patil (Senior Vice President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee) to Mr. Pradeep Patil, Ganesh Patil said that the decision of the Congress to ally with the BJP was not consulted with the higher authorities. The notice also informed that the Ambernath Block Congress Committee was dissolved, and all the corporators who violated party discipline were suspended.