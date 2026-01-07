Maharashtra Municipal Politics: BJP’s Alliances With Congress and AIMIM Trigger Row as Fadnavis, Congress and Imtiyaz Jaleel Reject Tie-Ups

Key Points:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis objected to the BJP’s alliances with the Congress and AIMIM in Ambernath and Akot. He said such tie-ups were unacceptable, must be ended, and warned of disciplinary action for violating party instructions.
The Maharashtra Congress also opposed the alliance, suspending Ambernath Block Congress Committee President Pradeep Patil. The party dissolved the local committee and suspended corporators, stating the decision to ally with the BJP was taken without consulting higher authorities.
Despite objections, BJP leaders formed alliances in Ambernath and Akot to secure majorities in municipal bodies. The Ambernath Vikas Aghadi and Akot Vikas Manch included Congress and AIMIM respectively, though AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel denied any alliance with the BJP.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a strong objection to the BJP’s alliance with the Congress and AIMIM in Ambernath and Akot municipal corporations. He has made it clear that the BJP must break up with both the parties, stating the tie-ups were not acceptable.
Speaking to the media on January 7, 2026, CM Fadnavis said that an alliance with the Congress and AIMIM was not acceptable and must be ended. He also said that instructions had already been issued in this regard. The matter is being reviewed, and disciplinary action will be taken if anyone is found to have violated party orders, he added.
The Maharashtra Congress also issued a directive against this decision. Speaking to the media on January 7, 2026, Mr. Harshvardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress State President suspended Mr. Pradeep Patil, President of the Ambernath Block Congress Committee. In a notice issued by Advocate Ganesh Patil (Senior Vice President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee) to Mr. Pradeep Patil, Ganesh Patil said that the decision of the Congress to ally with the BJP was not consulted with the higher authorities. The notice also informed that the Ambernath Block Congress Committee was dissolved, and all the corporators who violated party discipline were suspended.
In the Ambernath municipality, BJP leaders formed an alliance with the Indian National Congress, to keep the Shiv Sena out of power. The coalition, Ambernath Vikas Aghadi, comprised 14 BJP members, 12 Congress members, four members from Ajit Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and one independent member. BJP leaders took this step in a desperate effort to keep the Shiv Sena out of power. Internal power tussle between BJP leader and the Shiv Sena leader led to the faction breaking.
In a letter to the Thane District Collector, signed by Mr. Vishwajit Gulabrao Karjule-Patil, the aforementioned decision was pronounced. The letter stated that the Ambernath Vikas Aghadi was formed, after a meeting was held on December 31, 2025 at Bharatiya Janata Party’s central office, Ambernath (East), Taluka Ambernath, District Thane. The letter also stated that the 31 members had unanimously agreed to elect Mr. Vishwajit Patil as their leader.
Similarly, in the Akot municipal council, the BJP allied with the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), to form Akot Vikas Manch. The front includes the AIMIM, both factions of the Shiv Sena and the NCP, and Bachchu Kadu’s Prahar Janshakti Party. The alliance was officially submitted to the Akola district collector on Tuesday.
The Akot municipal corporation has a total of 35 seats, out of which elections for 33 seats have taken place and results declared. The BJP secured 11 seats, Congress won 6 and AIMIM secured 5 seats. Other parties and factions like Prahar Janshakti Party (3), Shiv Sena (UBT) (2), NCP (Ajit Pawar) (2), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (2), NCP (Sharad Pawar) (1) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) (1) also won seats. To form a working majority, the BJP led the seat-sharing front Akot Vikas Manch, giving the BJP-led alliance an effective majority in the municipal council with a 26 member strength.
BJP corporator Ravi Thakur has been named the group leader, and all member corporators will be required to follow the alliance whip. The front will vote together in the January 13, 2026 elections for deputy president and co-opted members. With 25 of the 33 councillors, and council president Maya Dhule as an additional member, the alliance holds a clear majority, while the Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will sit in the Opposition.
AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel has denied reports of any alliance with the BJP in Akola. Speaking to the media on January 7, 2026, Jaleel mentioned that he was not aware of any such tie-up and has sought an explanation from local party leaders. Further speaking, he made it clear that AIMIM will not align with the BJP under any circumstances. He also warned that if any party leader has spoken about or supported an alliance with the BJP, strict action will be taken against them. “I am not aware of this development. I have asked our local leaders for clarity. There will be no alliance with the BJP at any cost. If anyone from our party has spoken about an alliance, action will definitely follow,” Jaleel said.
