Maharashtra Civic Elections = Fraud? Removable Ink Controversy Casts Shadow on State Election Commission

Initially, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare dismissed these allegations as a “false narrative.” In a video statement, he said the same indelible ink used by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was being applied, only in marker form, and that it dried in 10 to 12 seconds. He also warned that anyone attempting to vote twice would face legal action if caught by presiding officers.

However, as complaints continued to grow, the SEC shifted its stance. Waghmare later told Mumbai Mirror that the Commission had taken cognisance of the issue and would conduct a probe after collecting random samples of marker pens from affected polling booths. He said the key focus would be verifying whether the silver nitrate content in the ink met prescribed norms. Silver nitrate is the chemical responsible for making election ink permanent.

Waghmare admitted that procurement details and exact chemical specifications were not immediately available and would require reviewing older files. He said Kores had been supplying marker pens to the SEC since 2011 and that this was the first time such complaints had arisen in local body elections. He also said that the SEC is independent of the ECI and does not procure ink from Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, unlike the ECI.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani said the BMC would investigate all complaints related to ink use. He stated that preliminary observations suggested ink on the nail could be removed, but ink on the skin did not get erased. The BMC also issued a statement rejecting claims that removable ink was being used. It said polling staff had applied indelible ink to one finger of every voter’s left hand as per established procedure.

Despite this, the controversy intensified with political sparring.

MNS leader Raj Thackeray alleged that a person had been caught voting twice and argued that an election where fraud was possible could not be considered legitimate.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis countered these claims, showing his own inked finger to journalists and asserting that the mark could not be removed. He accused the Opposition of spreading baseless allegations and said their criticism showed they had already accepted defeat.

As the ink controversy continues to simmer, the SEC has promised to collect samples, seek clarification from Kores, and conduct a thorough review of chemical composition standards.

Beyond the ink issue, polling day also saw administrative complaints. Several voters reported being denied the right to vote despite having generated online slips, while BJP leader Ganesh Naik said his name was missing from a booth where he had voted for years. Opposition parties accused the SEC of poor communication, arbitrariness, and lack of transparency in its decisions after the election schedule was announced.

With vote counting scheduled soon, the episode has placed the SEC under sustained scrutiny and reignited debates over electoral credibility in Maharashtra’s urban local body polls.

