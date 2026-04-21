TCS Victim Reveals How She Accused Raza Memon and Asif Ansari of Harassing Her

Tata Consultancy Services is one of the global leaders in providing IT services and is regarded as one of the Big Four of India’s most prominent IT companies. Today, TCS is making headlines not for its services but for a serious and disturbing case involving religious conversions and sexual harassment at a TCS-linked BPO in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Following the incident, authorities arrested seven employees allegedly involved in forced religious conversion, as well as sexual and mental harassment, after several female employees came forward.

After the debacle, a TCS spokesperson stated that the company has suspended all employees linked to the controversy and highlighted its workplace code of conduct, adding that TCS has a longstanding “zero tolerance policy” towards harassment and coercion of any kind.

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A total of nine FIRs have been filed in connection with the TCS Nashik controversy. Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, and Nida Khan are among those accused in the case.