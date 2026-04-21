TCS Victim Reveals How She Accused Raza Memon and Asif Ansari of Harassing Her

Key Points:
One of the victims in the TCS Nashik case shared horrifying details of the harassment she faced at the workplace.
The victim shared that she was given nicknames such as "player" and "zero figure" and was subjected to physical and mental harassment.
She shared details about two of the accused Asif Ansari and Raza Memon, stating that she was inappropriately touched on multiple occasions.
Tata Consultancy Services is one of the global leaders in providing IT services and is regarded as one of the Big Four of India’s most prominent IT companies. Today, TCS is making headlines not for its services but for a serious and disturbing case involving religious conversions and sexual harassment at a TCS-linked BPO in Nashik, Maharashtra.
Following the incident, authorities arrested seven employees allegedly involved in forced religious conversion, as well as sexual and mental harassment, after several female employees came forward.
After the debacle, a TCS spokesperson stated that the company has suspended all employees linked to the controversy and highlighted its workplace code of conduct, adding that TCS has a longstanding “zero tolerance policy” towards harassment and coercion of any kind.
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A total of nine FIRs have been filed in connection with the TCS Nashik controversy. Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, and Nida Khan are among those accused in the case.
The victim told the police that the accused would approach her and ask personal questions about her marriage, her husband, and other private matters. She quoted Raza Memon, who would frequently visit her during her training, saying, “You've just gotten married - where did you go for your honeymoon? What did you do there?"
She added that Raza once told her to let them know if she did not get along with her husband. “You must have had plenty of boyfriends. How did you end up getting married after leaving them all behind?” said the TCS employee.
She further stated that it was Memon who gave her the name “player” and constantly addressed her by that name. The victim also described how she was repeatedly harassed because her husband was away from home. She added that the accused asked, “why doesn't your husband ever come here? You are newlyweds. How can he bear to live apart from you? If I were in his shoes. I wouldn't go anywhere without you. I would stay right by your side.”
When Raza Memon Physically Harassed Her While She Was Wearing a Saree
In March 2026, the victim shared that she wore a saree to the office on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, when Memon held the pallu of her saree. When she slightly shoved his hand away and looked at him, to her horror, he was looking at her with a “lewd gaze and smiled.”
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After her training period was completed, she recalled other incidents involving Asif Ansari, who was not even part of her team. According to NDTV, Ansari touched the victim inappropriately. She said, “He would deliberately touch my body, grab my hand, and occasionally place his hand on my thigh or shoulder, causing me to feel deeply embarrassed.”
She continued that Ansari once touched her stomach and waist and said, “you have a zero figure.” The victim stated that she was constantly followed and harassed and added that she did not file a complaint out of fear of losing her job.
The victim stated that Ansari would seek her out even during lunch hours and sit next to her, placing his hand on her thighs. “Even though you are married now, that's fine by me. Whatever your physical needs may be, I will fulfill them,” she quoted Ansari.
The victims claimed that their complaints to the concerned authorities were deliberately ignored. On April 17, 2026, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the concerned authorities in Maharashtra over the serious allegations raised by the complainants.
The alleged incidents reportedly occurred between 2022 and 2026. The case took a sharp turn after six female officers were sent undercover to the TCS-linked BPO in Nashik to closely monitor the situation, revealing the darker side of the branch.
[VS]
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