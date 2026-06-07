Why Maharashtra’s Farmer Collectives Are Under Strain

For soyabean growers, the pressure has been building over several years. Easy imports of edible oils and lower-than-expected yields have reduced farmer earnings, while FPCs trading in soyabean and pulses have found themselves operating on increasingly thin margins that often barely cover operational expenses.

The profitability slide has been steady over four years, bolstered by the proliferation of newer FPCs, some with political backing, that have eaten into Vikas Agro's catchment. And like FPCs across the state, Uphade's company struggles to access working capital. "FPCs are not rich traders who have access to accounted or unaccounted money. Many banks refuse to finance us citing operational risks," he said. Funding from NABKISAN, NABARD's financial arm, exists but comes with limits on the amounts that can be raised.

In neighbouring Dharashiv district, Swapnil Dhavale of the Annasaheb Umbare FPC described the same structural squeeze from a different angle. "We buy from farmers and are always under pressure to sell quickly to ensure we have money to pay them. Now that prices have risen, we really have nothing left to sell," he said.

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The problems confronting FPCs have also generated criticism from sections of the farming community. Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra Onion Growers Association, said several FPCs that received government procurement orders in the onion belt failed to maintain transparency.

"We have seen in the onion belt that FPCs which got government procurement orders committed fraud on a large scale," Dighole alleged. "Many had political backing and were being used to ensure only their supporters got help. We do not want them back in the government procurement process any more."

In search of a new model

Those who built the FPC ecosystem are aware about what went wrong. Yogesh Thorat, managing director of MahaFPC which is the state-level federation, said government procurement was always meant to be a launching pad. "FPCs are now required to develop alternative business models," he said, pointing to diversification into turmeric and other commodities as a way forward. "But it would take time."

The structural gap, however, runs deeper than any single policy decision. As one FPC member put it: even during procurement seasons, only a portion of the crop is bought at MSP. The rest goes to market, and FPCs — undercapitalised and unable to hold inventory — cannot offer prices that meet the cost of production.

Manikrao Kadam, a farmer from Parbhani who grows cotton and soyabean over 10 acres, gave the problem its plainest summary. "A lot has been talked about collective power, but that's just limited to production. Where is the money? If FPCs had access to funds like traders do, they could hold produce longer and pass the benefit on to their members. It's almost as if the FPCs were formed and then left midway."

[KS]