Soyabean, the golden bean, which has left farmers in the red

Falling yields

For Patil, this would be the third consecutive year in which soyabean prices have remained below the government-declared Minimum Support Price (MSP). Against an MSP of Rs 5,328 per quintal, mandi prices at Latur’s wholesale market are currently between Rs 4,800 and Rs 4,900 per quintal.

But prices are only part of the problem. Farmers across regions say prolonged and unseasonal rains during October, when soyabean is ready for harvest, have caused both yield losses and deterioration in quality.

“Invariably, it rains during October when the crop is ready for harvest. In parts of Nanded, where farmlands are close to rivers, farmers have reported 100% crop loss,” Patil said. “Farmers in low-lying areas have started skipping kharif sowing altogether and are going directly for rabi chana.”

While unseasonal rains have occurred earlier as well, farmers say their frequency and intensity have increased over the past three years. Prices, meanwhile, have remained depressed throughout this period.

“On average, yields have dropped from 10 quintals per acre to just four or five quintals,” Patil said. “With a cost of production of around Rs 25,000 per acre, we are barely able to recover our costs at current prices. Labour charges have increased drastically.”

Patil said he has considered shifting to other crops, but limited market access remains a constraint. “Unlike Pune or Nashik, we don’t have markets for vegetables. The options are maize or jowar, but returns from both are limited,” he said.

Patil runs an agricultural input shop in his village and says this has become his primary source of income. “If losses continue, I will have to rethink my agricultural practices,” he said.

Diversifying

In Kajla village of Badnapur taluka in Jalna district, Balasaheb Dake (30) has started a small ghee manufacturing unit using milk from indigenous cows. Dake cultivates soyabean and cotton over his 16-acre holding and said the new business is meant to offset losses from farming, particularly soyabean.

“We have been growing soyabean for generations. But over the last three years, I haven’t made any money because of post-harvest losses,” he said. Dake has also diverted half an acre of land for moringa plantation and has started practising as a criminal lawyer in the Jalna district court to supplement his income.

“Soyabean was the golden crop…we doubled our investment in several years. But both prices and yields have eroded our trust in it,” he said.

Dr Indra Mani, vice chancellor of the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University in Parbhani, said the soyabean harvest period of October-November has begun coinciding with the return monsoon. “We have to accept that this is the new normal. The vagaries of the monsoon can’t be denied,” he said.

According to Mani, these rains lead to both quantity and quality losses. “The crop is facing problems. We need strategies to bridge this gap,” he said.

Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather forecasting at the India Meteorological Department, said rainfall extending through October is not normal. “Rain in late September and early October is expected, but in recent years it has continued throughout October,” he said, adding that climate change could be a factor, though further research is needed.

“Farmers plan agriculture based on monsoon cycles. Unseasonal rains disrupt harvesting and cause losses,” Kashyapi said.

After Indore, Latur is the second-largest soyabean-growing region in the country. Farmers there have historically reported some of the highest per-acre yields, with several Farmer Producer Companies selling directly to processors and bypassing mandis.

Yet even in Latur, farmers say confidence in the crop is eroding.

“Our region is suited for soyabean. We have multiple solvent extraction and oil expeller units, and Latur’s market sets prices nationally,” said Vilas Uphade (39), a farmer from Takli village in Latur district who has grown soyabean for over 20 years.

“This would be the fourth straight year of loss for me. Even now, I’m selling below MSP. This year too, it rained during harvest,” Uphade said. He reported yields of eight quintals per acre, against his usual 15 quintals. “Quality deterioration is a major issue. Beans are spotted or inferior because of rain during harvest.”

Soyabean cultivation began in Latur in the late 1970s, after drought devastated cotton crops. The oilseed was introduced by oil expellers seeking to expand their business, and acreage expanded steadily due to better returns.

“We had a good run,” Uphade said. “But now it feels like nature itself wants us to give up the crop.”

See Also: Living Through Filth, Forced to Flee Homes: Kirari’s Sharma Enclave Prolonged Sewage Crisis Exposes Governance Failure and Political Apathy at the Cost of Public Health in the National Capital