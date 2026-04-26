These Tribal Women Are The Fuel Behind Banswara’s Rs 8 Meal Network

Banswara, Rajasthan: It is around 6 in the morning in Bhudwapada village of Bagidora block in Rajasthan's Banswara district, Kamla Dodiyar, 30, is quickly finishing her household chores. Until a few years ago, her mornings were consumed by home, farm, and family. But now, by 7 am she has to reach the Bagidora bus stand to unlock the Annapurna Rasoi. By 7:30 am, the rest of her team arrives, and soon this small kitchen transforms into an organised food system, where 150 to 200 people are served a full meal every day for just Rs 8.

Affordable meal schemes are not new in India. Governments across different states have long run subsidized canteen programmes where the state prepares and delivers food. But in this tribal-dominated region of Banswara, a different model has taken root, one where women manage the entire supply chain including production, processing, packaging, and service in addition to cooking.

Farm to plate

To understand how the system works end-to-end, this reporter visited Patelia village, three kilometres from Bagidora. Here, women from self-help groups under the Van Dhan Yojana clean wheat, sort and pack rice and pulses, and aggregate vegetables brought in fresh from nearby fields. This produce is then supplied to the Annapurna kitchens across the block.

That supply chain begins in villages like Vadlipada. Women such as Sangeeta—also part of a self-help group—are engaged in cultivation itself, handling organic fertilisation, irrigation, and weeding on their farms. The grains, pulses, and vegetables they grow are procured directly through their groups and channelled into the Annapurna kitchens. In effect, the same network of women manages both production and processing, linking farms to community kitchens.

23 such kitchens across rural Banswara district, where 235 women — over 95% of them from tribal communities, most minimally educated — are feeding around 4,600 people daily while earning an income to support families.

The group that runs the Bagidora kitchen is called the Mahadev Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samuh, and its lead coordinator is Kamla Dodiyar herself.

How the SHG model works

Banswara district has roughly 24,000 self-help groups. Each group is formed by ten to fifteen women who begin making regular savings together, open a joint bank account, and register with the panchayat through the Aajeevika Mission. Once registered, a group becomes eligible for a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 to meet initial needs, followed by further support to start a business. Bank loans are also available at an interest rate of just 7%.

See also: PM Modi to inaugurate nearly 39,000 rural homes in Gujarat under PMAY-G on Tuesday

Dhanpat Singh Rao, District Project Coordinator of the Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajivika), explained: