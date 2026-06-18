Mumbai Founder Hires 64-Year-Old Intern, Says It Was the Startup’s Best Decision Yet

A MUMBAI STARTUP FOUNDER went viral after hiring a 64-year-old intern at his organization. The video spread like wildfire and won the internet's heart with many people applauding the unique workplace move by the founder. The founder of Holy Tribe, Joshua Salins shared the video of an intern on his Instagram handle with a message, "POV: You have a 64-year-old intern at your startup." He further mentioned that hiring a 64-year-old intern was one of the best decisions his company has made.

The viral video has drawn attention for highlighting how decades of professional experience can contribute value in a workplace, irrespective of an individual’s age or job profile. The founder said that the man agreed to work as an intern because he wanted to stay active and share his years of experience to the upcoming generation.

The video clip showed the 64-year-old intern sitting at his desk, working on the laptop with complete dedication. He was seen interacting with the young team members and addressing his team mates, with an on-screen text "priceless knowledge of building and scaling companies" that he brought to the company. Another caption notes that the intern's experience is helping shape the company's culture.

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Startup Founder explains why the man joined as an intern

Joshua Salins, startup founder, explained why the man joined as an intern, he said the 64-year-old man wanted to stay active, remain professionally active, and wanted to share his knowledge with the youngsters. Joshua wrote: “He wanted to keep working and didn’t want to just sit at home. Also he has so much knowledge to give when he can so helps out alot !” Sharing the post, Joshua said: “We just got a 64 year old intern in the office and it’s the best decision we have made.”

"Movie Brought to Life": Social Media Praises Bold Move

Many users on social media are praising this initiative. One user wrote, “Please, hire my mum as well! Wealth of knowledge but just sitting at home. I am sure that she will be happy to be onboard.” Another user commented on the clip, “Wow, the movie came to life. Absolutely love this.” Another user reacted to the way the team members were listening to the intern and wrote, “So nicely everybody listening to him.”

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Several social media viewers are comparing this story to the 2015 film The Intern, featuring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. In this film, a 70-year-old widower joins one of the fastest-growing startups as a senior intern and gradually becomes the most trusted adviser to the company's founder. Several users commented described Mumbai Startup, Hobby Tribe video as "The Intern in real life",

Beyond a Viral Moment

The video quickly gained attention on social media, it has evolved into a much broader conversation regarding workplace diversity and age inclusion. In today’s era, when companies are hiring young talent, the story of a 64 year-old-intern has highlighted an often-overlooked idea: experience and curiosity are not limited by age.

[Edited by Harsh Pandey]

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