Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked With Kirpan Inside Gurdwara in Nanded, Nihang Sikh Held by Police

Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked With Kirpan

As per the Nanded Superintendent of Police's office, the incident took place at around 1:50 pm at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji, Nanded. The SP office said, as quoted by NDTV, "Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister S. Sukhbir Singh Badal was on a tour of Nanded district. Today, August 13, 2026, at around 1:50 PM, after completing his darshan at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Deva Ji, village Muga, Taluka Mudkhed, a Sikh sevadari attacked him with a dagger, injuring him."

A video recorded after the incident shows Badal walking while wrapping a saffron cloth around his right hand. He was immediately taken to Yashosai Hospital in Nanded for treatment. A security personnel, Inspector Santosh Kendre, who was deployed as part of Badal’s security, suffered a minor injury while intervening and attempting to protect Badal. He was also taken to the hospital.

He was on a personal visit to Nanded when the incident happened and was under full police protection because of his Z-plus security cover. Because of earlier attacks and Badal being a former two-time Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and former Union minister, he was provided with Z-plus security. This attack on him has raised questions over the security arrangements in place for the senior political leader.