Akali Dal Waris Punjab De Names Satwant Singh, Son of Indira Gandhi Case Convict Kehar Singh, as First Candidate for 2027 Punjab Election

THE AKALI DAL WARIS PUNJAB DE (ADWPD) — the political party founded by supporters of pro-Khalistani politician Amritpal Singh — has revealed their first candidate for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly Election. Announcing the decision during a press conference on Sunday, August 9, 2026, the party said that they will be fielding Satwant Singh — son of Kehar Singh, who was executed for his role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — from the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency.

The announcement was made by Tarsem Singh, father of jailed member of parliament Amritpal Singh. Amritpal was arrested and detained in April 2023 for promoting separatist, pro-Khalistan ideologies, forming a private militia (Anandpur Khalsa Fauj), and for his involvement in violent clashes — notably the February 2023 attack on the Ajnala police station.

Tarsem Singh said that Satwant Singh’s candidature in the upcoming 2027 Punjab Elections is a reflection of the ADWPD’s commitment towards honoring families and individuals who had made sacrifices for the Panth and for Punjab. Further reiterating the party’s stance, Tarsem Singh said that its politics are not solely motivated by electoral considerations, but rather are rooted in Panthic principles, Punjab's rights, and ensuring representation for families associated with sacrifices.

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ADWPD’s announcement has sparked major attention from other Panthic political circles, most notably from Amrit Kaur Maloa, sister of Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and daughter of Beant Singh — another of Indira Gandhi's assassins. Maloa had previously announced her intention to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly election from the Bassi Pathana constituency, who will now be opposing Satwant Singh for the seat.

Who Is Satwant Singh, Son Of Indira Gandhi’s Assassin Kehar Singh?

Satwant Singh is a retired bank official. His candidature in the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly Election would be the first time the 61-year-old has stepped into politics, contesting from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district. Satwant is the son of Kehar Singh, who was executed by hanging in 1989 for his role in the conspiracy to assassinate former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

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Satwant Singh’s candidature comes as the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De seeks to honor what they call as “martyr families” — those who have made sacrifices for the Sikh community. Tarsem Singh said that the party has received allegations in the past few months over "sidelining" families that had made sacrifices for the Panth and the community. The party leader continued that they have dismissed this notion by fielding Satwant Singh as a candidate, who is from a “martyr” family.

At the ADWPD press conference, Tarsem Singh also noted that the party had appointed Sukhwinder Singh Agwan as a member of its parliamentary board. Sukhwinder is the nephew of Satwant Singh (not to be confused with Kehar Singh’s son Satwant Singh) — another bodyguard accused in the Indira Gandhi assassination plot who was executed alongside Kehar Singh.

Several members of Kehar Singh family were also present at the conference, including his elder son Rajinder Singh and grandson Puru Raj Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, P. Singh, and Amarjit Singh Vanchhari.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)