“No One Will Be Spared”: Who Is Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Aka ‘Singham IAS’, and a Nightmare for Food Safety Violators?

Tukaram Mundhe is the commissioner of the Maharashtra FDA and is currently leading a massive food crackdown in the state, promoting food safety and ensuring that mandatory norms are followed. Mundhe’s instant rise to fame has also sparked curiosity about the IAS officer’s background, as he has become a nightmare for stores that do not comply with food safety guidelines.

Mundhe is a 2005-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who was born in Tadsona village in Maharashtra’s Beed district in 1975. According to several media reports, the ‘Singham IAS’ was born into a family of farmers and had humble beginnings. As per a report by The Times of India, Mundhe grew up in a region that faced water shortages and agriculture-related issues.

Despite the challenges, Tukaram Mundhe cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2004, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 20. He also holds a BA in History and an MA in Political Science from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Maharashtra. His journey as an IAS officer took him to several districts, including Nanded, Washim and Jalna. Mundhe also served as the district collector of Solapur, where his work to address the region’s water shortage became one of the major highlights of his professional career.

See Also: Detergent Powder, Palm Oil, Chemical Powders Used in Synthetic Milk: Shocking Details Found in FDA Crackdown Led By Maharashtra IAS Tukaram Mundhe

Tukaram Mundhe’s Operation in Solapur District

When Mundhe was posted as the collector of Solapur district in 2014, he was faced with a region that was experiencing an acute shortage of water. Mundhe’s immediate administrative intervention helped avert the crisis and resolve the issue, which required extensive attention. He improved the region’s water conservation efforts through the Jalyukt Shivar programme, resulting in reduced reliance on water tankers for many people. He was also known as the “Water Man of Maharashtra.”

During his tenure as the commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, he took strict action against unauthorised hoardings and construction in the region. His early-morning inspection approach became quite popular as it allowed him to take a closer look at the situations on the ground.

In a career spanning 21 years, reports suggest that Tukaram Mundhe has been transferred 25 times, earning him a “fearless” image among many people.

In May 2026, Tukaram Mundhe joined as the commissioner of the FDA and has conducted around 1,131 inspections in the state since taking charge. Several stores and popular food chains have faced dire consequences for violating food safety guidelines.



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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