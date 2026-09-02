Disha Salian Case: Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe Into the Death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager

DISHA SALIAN, FORMER MANAGER of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 8, 2020, is back in the headlines after six years. As per reports, Salian’s untimely death happened just days before Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In a recent development in the Disha Salian case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been ordered to register an FIR in the matter by the Bombay High Court on September 2, 2026.

The High Court has further directed the CBI to conduct a thorough probe into the death of Disha Salian, which was earlier ruled as an accidental death. According to various media reports, Salian fell from the 14th floor of a building in the Malad area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Just days later, reports of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came out on June 14, 2020.



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Disha Salian Case: Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe

A petition was filed by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, who alleged that there were multiple lapses during the investigation by the Mumbai Police. It was Satish’s petition that eventually led to the order for a CBI probe. According to news agency IANS, advocate Nilesh Ojha—who is also the counsel for Satish Salian—shared the court’s order, where the CBI was directed to record the petitioner’s statement, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation and to take custody of all relevant records from the Malvani Police Station.

He further added, “The court has made it clear that action must be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. At the same time, no person should be named as an accused without evidence.” Expressing his confidence that the truth will prevail, Ojha clarified that if the CBI files a closure report in the case, they will have the right to object and file a protest petition.

The court order by the bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale stated that during the probe into the Disha Salian death case, no individual should be treated as an accused until there is substantial evidence against them.

The Bombay High Court has further ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over all documents related to the case to the CBI for its investigation. The deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput were earlier speculated to be connected, but an investigation by the CBI had ruled Salian’s death as accidental. In 2022, the CBI denied any link between the deaths of Salian and Rajput, and further added that Disha Salian had slipped from the parapet of her flat in Mumbai.

Reports suggest that Salian had worked as the manager of Sushant Singh Rajput for a brief period. A senior officer told The Economic Times earlier that Salian was organizing a get-together at her residence. “The party on June 8 night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat,” they said.

Earlier, Ojha had alleged that big names were involved in Disha Salian’s death case. As quoted by NDTV, he alleged, “It was simple: influential accused were involved, and some senior police officers were also involved.” The petition filed by Satish Salian had claimed that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, was also an alleged suspect in his daughter’s death.

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Disha Salian’s Father Reacts to the Bombay HC Order