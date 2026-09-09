Who is Rohan Parikh? Fake PMO Officer Claims He Was Scammed After Getting Arrested With Armed Bodyguard in Mumbai

THE MUMBAI POLICE on Monday, September 7, 2026, detained a man impersonating an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and his “bodyguard,” while they were entering the Jio World Plaza at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The fake PMO officer has been identified as Rohan Premal Parikh, who was carrying a forged identity card and an alleged government job offer. His bodyguard, Dilip Rajaram Kunde, was carrying a gun, raising concerns about PM Narendra Modi’s security ahead of his visit to the Jio World Convention Centre on the next day for inaugurating Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026.

According to the police, Parikh entered BKC when preparations were underway for the PM's visit. His bodyguard, Kunde, arrived later with a firearm but was stopped at the metal detector check. Kunde then called Parikh, who returned to the entry showing his identity card to security personnel.

The police claim Parikh was listed as a Grade C official to the PMO in his fake ID. However, there were several discrepancies like date of issue is mentioned without validity date and no mention of the designation of the issuer who signed it.

A complaint was lodged in the BKC Police Station against the two and another accomplice, Prathamesh Ganesh Bagul, who remains absconding. Charges of impersonation, conspiracy, and fraud under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were invoked against the three. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch claimed it was a serious threat to PM’s security and is investigating the case as search for the third accused is underway.