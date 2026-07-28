Inside $400,000 AI Catfishing Scam: The Story of Kris Kolakosis and How to Protect Yourself from Digital Fraud

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE is changing the world, reshaping how everything is done. AI is accelerating scientific breakthroughs in healthcare, business operations, and the lives of people. As AI is moving at a rapid speed, administrative tasks, research, and medical professionals are utilising machine learning. Many people fear for their jobs as technology advances and big media companies are laying off their employees.
As per Elon Musk, the richest man on Earth, “I think AI may exceed the sum of human intelligence in around five years.” So, the capability of artificial intelligence is far greater than earlier inventions and technologies. But if everything has a positive side, there is also a negative side. AI is also being used by scammers, criminals, and many other people for wrong purposes. As per the report by German news channel Deutsche Welle (DW) Hindi, artificial intelligence is being used by scammers to defraud people by creating fake identities.
In a video by the channel, they explained the case of Kris Kolakosis to show how AI is being wrongfully used to influence people's minds. They explained how fake personas are created online so that money can be extracted from people.
Scammers are using a similar pattern. First, they create a fake online profile, then gradually build the trust of the victim. The third stage is to encourage the person to invest money or transfer funds, after which they disappear with the money. With artificial intelligence, this process of scamming has become faster, easier, more convincing, and capable of targeting people across different languages.
This fraud revolves around a man named Kris Kolakosis, who got trapped in one such scam and lost $400,000. While speaking to DW Hindi, he said that people think those who get scammed are innocent or stupid, but they don't understand the cunningness of these scammers. Many people judge those who get caught in such scams, but it is important to know how sophisticated these scams have become. Many victims do not even realise that they are interacting with fake identities and sometimes even AI-generated personas, which are not real.
AI has made these scammers even more difficult to distinguish. Every day, a new online scam emerges. As per the reports of DW Hindi, recent examples include the Boss Scam and the Char Dham helicopter booking scam. These scams highlight how scammers are increasingly using AI technology, making it essential for users to understand these tactics and be aware if such things happen to them in the future.
The case of Kolakosis started when he met a woman named Eliza on Facebook. As per Kris, Eliza sent him a friend request in November 2024. Kris thought he was talking to a real woman because Eliza appeared to be genuine while talking to him on Facebook. She was doing video calls with him, using a real phone number, and she also claimed that she was working in a well-known financial firm.
The controversy progressed further when Eliza spoke to him about cryptocurrency investments and claimed that she had earned significant profits. Kris thought that she was genuine because of all these interactions, especially the video calls. Believing her, Kris invested money through the platform that she recommended to save money for his retirement. He thought he would not do this for long and would stop after saving some money. Little did he know that he was being scammed.
Initially, when he invested the money, he saw profits, which made everything appear legitimate, and hence he continued. Then Kris mentioned Eliza and the investment platform to one of his friends. After looking at the investment website, his friend told him that he was being scammed. The friend clearly said that the investment platform was fake, the Facebook profile was fake, and Kris later discovered that he had likely been communicating with an AI-generated identity.
To protect yourself, it is important to be cautious while interacting with people online. Social media has become an important part of daily life, but users should remain alert. If a conversation quickly shifts towards investments or money, consider it a major red flag. Before investing in any platform, conduct independent research and verify the identity of recruiters or companies before responding to job offers, as employment scams have also become increasingly common.
If you notice these warning signs or suspect that someone is trying to scam you, stop communicating with them immediately. Take screenshots of the conversation, save chat records as evidence, and block and report the account. Although victims may not always recover their money, reporting scams can help prevent others from falling victim.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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