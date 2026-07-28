Inside $400,000 AI Catfishing Scam: The Story of Kris Kolakosis and How to Protect Yourself from Digital Fraud

In a video by the channel, they explained the case of Kris Kolakosis to show how AI is being wrongfully used to influence people's minds. They explained how fake personas are created online so that money can be extracted from people.

Scammers are using a similar pattern. First, they create a fake online profile, then gradually build the trust of the victim. The third stage is to encourage the person to invest money or transfer funds, after which they disappear with the money. With artificial intelligence, this process of scamming has become faster, easier, more convincing, and capable of targeting people across different languages.

The Case of Kris Kolakosis

This fraud revolves around a man named Kris Kolakosis, who got trapped in one such scam and lost $400,000. While speaking to DW Hindi, he said that people think those who get scammed are innocent or stupid, but they don't understand the cunningness of these scammers. Many people judge those who get caught in such scams, but it is important to know how sophisticated these scams have become. Many victims do not even realise that they are interacting with fake identities and sometimes even AI-generated personas, which are not real.

AI has made these scammers even more difficult to distinguish. Every day, a new online scam emerges. As per the reports of DW Hindi, recent examples include the Boss Scam and the Char Dham helicopter booking scam. These scams highlight how scammers are increasingly using AI technology, making it essential for users to understand these tactics and be aware if such things happen to them in the future.

The case of Kolakosis started when he met a woman named Eliza on Facebook. As per Kris, Eliza sent him a friend request in November 2024. Kris thought he was talking to a real woman because Eliza appeared to be genuine while talking to him on Facebook. She was doing video calls with him, using a real phone number, and she also claimed that she was working in a well-known financial firm.