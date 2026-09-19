Urinal in Food Storage Area, Cockroach Infestation: Mumbai’s Iconic Olympia Coffee House, Visited by Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon, Loses Licence Over Hygiene Violations

IN ANOTHER CHAPTER OF Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-led crackdown, Mumbai’s iconic Olympia Coffee House has been put under the hammer. As per reports, the FDA has suspended the food licence of Olympia Coffee House with immediate effect after an inspection on September 16, 2026 at the establishment revealed severe hygiene violations.

Olympia Coffee House, established in 1918 in Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra, earlier became a topic of discussion when images of The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon at the place went viral in July 2026.

Almost two months later, the cafe is back in the headlines after its licence was suspended following a complaint by a customer. Along with Olympia Cafe, as part of the FDA’s “Safe Food, Safe Medicine, Safe Maharashtra” campaign, the food licence of the canteen at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central was also suspended.



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What Did the FDA Find at 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House?

Maharashtra FDA’s ongoing crackdown on food establishments violating food safety guidelines has been making headlines recently. At the centre of it is IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, who took charge as the FDA commissioner in May 2026. Olympia Coffee House is the latest popular establishment to have its food licence suspended for failing to comply with food safety norms.

The FDA conducted an inspection on September 16, 2026, which led to the discovery of several unhygienic conditions at the establishment. Investigators found a urinal in the food storage area, along with unhygienic practices in the utensil-washing facilities, including the use of dirty water. As per various reports, the place was also infested with cockroaches and flies. Moneycontrol reported that the coffee house also lacked proper separation between raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

The licence of Olympia Coffee House was suspended under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The cafe has also been directed to pause its purchases, including the sale or distribution of any food items, until further instructions. There were a total of 35 employees handling food, 34 of whom had not undergone any food safety training.

See Also: Cockroach Infestation, Unhygienic Premises and Dirty Shelf Racks: FDA Suspends Blinkit Store’s Food Licence in Mumbai Until Further Notice

Why Is Olympia Coffee House Famous?

In July 2026, the 108-year-old cafe began trending after Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon made a quick stop at the place to have chai and bun maska. Images of their visit went viral across social media, with many discussing their choice of the cafe as part of their promotional tour for The Odyssey.

Olympia Coffee House was founded by Iranian entrepreneur Syed Mohammed Merab in 1918. As per reports, the coffee house was later handed over to the employees working there and has since been run by their family members. Merab left India after handing over the mantle of the coffee house, which subsequently became a famous spot in Mumbai.

A century later, Olympia Coffee House faced a major setback after the FDA suspended its licence over hygiene irregularities. The Times of India reported that, along with Olympia Coffee House, the licences of seven other establishments have also been suspended by the FDA, including Vishwas Sweets and Snacks in Ghatkopar West, A-1 General & Dry Fruits, Sadguru Sweets in Malad East, and Milan Punjab in Worli.



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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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