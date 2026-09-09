Pest Infestations, Clogged Drains: Maharashtra’s FDA Suspends Food Licences of Three ISKCON Establishments in Juhu Over Hygiene Violations

MAHRASHTRA’S FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)-led crackdown has been the talk of the town for months, as IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe’s prompt action has spared no food chain that has violated food safety guidelines. After Mundhe took charge as the FDA Commissioner on May 15, 2026, the FDA-led ‘Safe Food, Safe Medicine, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign has taken action against several eateries across the state.

In a recent development, the food licences of three food outlets at ISKCON Juhu, Maharashtra, have been suspended. As per several media reports, the outlets were found to be violating major food safety guidelines, leading to their licences being suspended. Not just the ISKCON Juhu outlets, reports suggest that the FDA has also suspended the food licence of a supplier connected to a railway caterer.

See Also: Mumbai Expiry Food Racket Busted: Spoiled Products Relabelled for Export, FDA Seizes Food Cartons Worth Rs 75 Lakh

Tukaram Mundhe-led food crackdown has been gaining worldwide attention for its swift action against violators, with international media also keeping an eye on Maharashtra’s FDA crackdown.

As of September 9, 2026, several mainstream food establishments, including Blinkit, Bombay High Court canteens, etc., have come under the FDA’s eagle eye.

FDA Suspends Licences of Three ISKCON Establishments

A food inspection was conducted on September 3, 2026, which resulted in the uncovering of several hygiene violations at food establishments operating at ISKCON, Juhu. According to reports, during the inspection at ISKCON’s Govindas restaurant, issues such as pest infestations, clogged drains, and water accumulation in the restaurant’s cold storage room were found.

The Indian Express reported that the food licences suspended at the three ISKCON outlets were those of Hare Krishna Land, Govindas Restaurant, and ISKCON Juhu Food Services Restaurant.

The report further highlighted that the FDA had also found a pest infestation at Hare Krishna Land, along with issues related to cleaning, drainage, and inadequate storage facilities. During the inspection, it was further revealed that the establishment did not possess records of water testing or the medical records of its employees, including vaccination records.

See Also: Cockroach Infestation, Unhygienic Premises and Dirty Shelf Racks: FDA Suspends Blinkit Store’s Food Licence in Mumbai Until Further Notice



FDA Suspends License of Railway Catering Supplier Among Others



FDA’s sharp eye also reached a railway caterer whose food licence has been suspended. As per a report by news agency ANI, the FDA inspected five base kitchens and food plazas that were providing food to railway passengers. In addition to this, the FDA suspended the licence of a Mumbai hotel where cockroach infestations were found and food handlers with injuries were seen working.

A Kurla-based kitchen’s licence has also been suspended. The kitchen was inspected by the FDA on September 2, 2026, when officials found cockroaches and food being prepared near an open garbage area. Several users on the internet have applauded the Tukaram Mundhe-led food operation in Maharashtra.



[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

Suggested Reading: