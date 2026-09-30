No Freebies, No Influencers, No Ads: Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Crackdown Bans Ads for Infant Foods

MAHARASHTRA’S FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) has been making headlines for its rigorous crackdown on food chains that do not comply with food safety guidelines. From cancelling the food licence of a Blinkit store to sending notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their endorsement ads for Vimal Elaichi, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has been at the centre of attention for his swift actions. In a recent development, the authority has issued strict orders concerning infant foods, making another leap towards ensuring food safety.

The strict compliance order, which applies across the state, aims to ban advertisements for infant formula and baby foods, along with the use of influencers for their promotion. The order, which came into effect immediately after being issued on September 29, 2026, applies to all manufacturers, brand owners, retailers and others who deal with infant foods. The order also applies to hospital suppliers and e-commerce platforms.

See Also: Pest Infestations, Clogged Drains: Maharashtra’s FDA Suspends Food Licences of Three ISKCON Establishments in Juhu Over Hygiene Violations

Maharashtra FDA’s Strict Ban on Concerning Infant Foods

This latest order was issued under Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, bringing together the 1992 Infant Milk Substitutes Act and the 2020 Food Safety and Standards Regulations. As per the order, any company or seller is prohibited from promoting infant food and products such as feeding bottles through advertisements on TV or in print, as well as on e-commerce platforms and social media.

The order further bars any form of influencer-based promotion or messaging-app marketing, along with the distribution of free samples, gifts, coupons, cashback offers or discount campaigns.

Infant products or food cannot be promoted through sponsorships, travel, hospitality, hospitals, pharmacies, seminars, research, etc.

As reported by The Hindu, if any violations are reported for non-compliance, the offender will have to pay a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh for misleading advertisements or businesses operating without proper licensing. Other penalties include Rs 5 lakh for substandard food and Rs 3 lakh for misbranding food products. The order covers different infant-related foods and products, such as milk substitutes, follow-up formula, complementary and traditional infant foods, foods given to infants for special medical purposes, and feeding bottles.

See Also: Cockroach Infestation, Unhygienic Premises and Dirty Shelf Racks: FDA Suspends Blinkit Store’s Food Licence in Mumbai Until Further Notice

FDA Order for Packaging and Labelling of Infant Foods