Shiv Sena demands removal of Savarkar references from Sonia Gandhi's memoir

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam and national secretary Shaina NC also issued a statement demanding that HarperCollins remove the two passages from the memoir. Shaina said Savarkar had fought for India's freedom and spent years in prison, questioning Sonia Gandhi's right to comment on his sacrifices. The leaders also demanded that the circulation of the book in Maharashtra be stopped until the necessary changes were made.

Nirupam said the party would not tolerate any insult to Savarkar and would continue protesting against the remarks. "As a mark of protest, we tore out the page of the book that contains the insulting remarks about Savarkar," he said. "The Shiv Sena in Maharashtra will not tolerate any insult to Savarkar," he added.

The leaders also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, questioning how he could accept a copy of Sonia Gandhi's memoir despite the remarks about Savarkar. Nirupam questioned whether Uddhav Thackeray — president of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra — would protest against Sonia Gandhi as Balasaheb Thackeray had done against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar or remain silent over the controversy.

[Rh/VP/VS]