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ON WEDNESDAY, November 18, 2026, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction tore pages from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The leaders said the protest was against the book's remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The leaders opposed the references of Veer Savarkar — an Indian politician and ideologue who propounded the political ideology of Hindutva — in the book and demanded that its publisher, HarperCollins India, remove the passages on pages 201 and 443.
The incident took place during a press conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena spokespersons Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam, Anand Dubey and others were seen tearing pages from copies of the book. The leaders claimed that Gandhi’s memoir insulted Savarkar by describing his ideology of Hindutva as “exclusionary” and mentioning his mercy petitions to the British.
Sonia Gandhi's memoir was released on November 10, 2026, and several chapters have since attracted attention. In the book, she discusses the life of the Nehru-Gandhi family and offers insights into Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and the relationships between family members. The memoir also mentions major events in India's political history, including the Emergency (1975 to 1977) and Operation Blue Star (1984).
The recent criticism from Shiv Sena leaders stems from a particular passage in which Sonia Gandhi writes about Savarkar. "While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers," writes Sonia Gandhi in her book.
The leaders called the remarks an insult to the leader and claimed that the book portrayed Savarkar negatively. They also condemned the reference suggesting that the RSS had colluded with the British. Addressing the press conference, Shaina NC accused Sonia Gandhi of insulting Savarkar and questioned her right to comment on his sacrifices. She added that Balasaheb Thackeray — a political cartoonist-turned-politician who founded the Shiv Sena party— had always considered Savarkar the soul of Hindutva.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam and national secretary Shaina NC also issued a statement demanding that HarperCollins remove the two passages from the memoir. Shaina said Savarkar had fought for India's freedom and spent years in prison, questioning Sonia Gandhi's right to comment on his sacrifices. The leaders also demanded that the circulation of the book in Maharashtra be stopped until the necessary changes were made.
Nirupam said the party would not tolerate any insult to Savarkar and would continue protesting against the remarks. "As a mark of protest, we tore out the page of the book that contains the insulting remarks about Savarkar," he said. "The Shiv Sena in Maharashtra will not tolerate any insult to Savarkar," he added.
The leaders also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, questioning how he could accept a copy of Sonia Gandhi's memoir despite the remarks about Savarkar. Nirupam questioned whether Uddhav Thackeray — president of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra — would protest against Sonia Gandhi as Balasaheb Thackeray had done against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar or remain silent over the controversy.
[Rh/VP/VS]
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