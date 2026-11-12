Sonia Gandhi's memoir under scrutiny: 55 factual errors in "Belonging: A Journey of Love" — What went wrong?

SONIA GANDHI’S MEMOIR Belonging: A Journey of Love, hit bookstores on November 10, 2026, with several revelations and shocking details about the Gandhi family. The memoir covers Sonia Gandhi’s personal journey from a small Italian town to India's most prominent political family. The book was much-awaited for its insights into the Gandhi family and India's grand old party, Indian National Congress. . However, the memoir has come under scrutiny over several factual inaccuracies.

Readers have been left surprised because the book covers some major incidents in political history, yet contains several inaccurate facts. An examination of the book by India Today, found around 55 factual and contextual issues. Some discrepancies involve incorrect years, while others are substantial mistakes that could alter the understanding of historical events.

The discrepancies include important events in India's political landscape, including the founding year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the 1999 Kargil War, the 2002 Gujarat riots and Rahul Gandhi's criminal defamation case. Many have argued that while a personal memoir contains an individual's recollections and memories, factual accuracy is important when it deals with the political history of a country. Let's look at some of the factual inaccuracies in the book.