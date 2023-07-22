Women paraded naked: Manipur court sends 4 accused to 11 days police custody

A local court in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Friday sent the four accused arrested in connection with the parading of two naked women in Kangpokpi district on May 4, to police custody for 11 days to facilitate the police investigate the horrendous crime.

Officials in Imphal said that on the plea of the investigation officer of the case, the judicial magistrate first class in Thoubal sent the four to police custody till July 31.

The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, an irate mob on Friday set ablaze the house of absconding suspect L. Kabichandra, 20, at Wangjing area in Thoubal.