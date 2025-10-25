'Swift response prevents disaster': Fire contained in Manipur's Moreh by Assam Rifles

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS): A major fire incident that erupted in the densely populated Pangal Basti area of Moreh, Tengnoupal district of Manipur, on Saturday was swiftly contained through the timely intervention of Assam Rifles.

The blaze, which threatened to engulf nearby residential clusters, commercial establishments and vital public infrastructure, was brought under control before it could escalate into a large-scale disaster.

Responding immediately to a distress call, a team of 63 personnel from Assam Rifles was mobilised to the site.

“Equipped with firefighting gear and trained in disaster response, the troops worked relentlessly under challenging conditions to contain the rapidly spreading flames,” an official said.

“Their coordinated efforts, carried out in close cooperation with local authorities, fire services and community members, proved instrumental in averting loss of life and minimising damage to property,” he added.

The operation also involved the evacuation of vulnerable civilians from the danger zone.

Assam Rifles personnel extended first aid to those affected by smoke inhalation and minor burns, ensuring that medical attention was provided on the spot. Their presence and swift action brought much-needed reassurance to the residents of Pangal Basti, many of whom had feared for their safety as the fire intensified.

The incident underscored the preparedness and commitment of Assam Rifles in responding to emergencies beyond their conventional duties.

Their proactive engagement and seamless coordination with civil agencies highlighted the Force’s enduring dedication to the safety and well-being of the people of the Northeast.

As the situation stabilised, community members expressed gratitude for the timely assistance and the professionalism displayed throughout the operation.

Assam Rifles continues to uphold its role as the “Sentinels of the North-East,” standing firm in its resolve to protect lives and foster resilience across the region.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

[DS]

Suggested Reading: