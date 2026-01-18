“She Never Fully Recovered”: Kuki Woman Dies After Being Gang-Raped During 2023 Manipur Violence; Almost Three Years Later, No Arrests

A 20-year-old Kuki woman died on 10 January 2026, almost three years after being gang-raped and assaulted during the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence. She suffered prolonged trauma and injuries from the incident, which led to her death. Until now, no arrests have been made in the case.

The assault took place in Imphal on 15 May 2023, shortly after clashes broke out between the valley-dominant Meitei community and Kuki-Zo community from the hill districts. A complaint and an FIR were filed on 21 July 2023.

In her complaint, the woman had stepped out from New Checkon Colony to withdraw money from an ATM when she was abducted by four men who questioned her identity. She was taken to several locations across Imphal, including Wangkhei Ayanpali and Langol, where she was subjected to repeated sexual assault and severe physical violence. She was later abandoned in Bishnupur after she was pushed off a cliff and her attackers presumed her to be dead. An autorickshaw driver rescued her and took her to safety, after which she was admitted to hospital.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the survivor was later shifted for treatment outside the state, including to hospitals in Guwahati and Kohima. Speaking to Newslaundry, her mother said that she underwent multiple medical procedures over the next two years, including surgery as recently as October 2025. However, the physical injuries, combined with deep psychological trauma, continued to affect her health.

“She never fully recovered,” the mother said. She described how her daughter, once outgoing and cheerful, became withdrawn, fearful and largely confined to one room. According to the family, the trauma led to breathing problems, insomnia and recurring illness. She died while undergoing treatment, with doctors linking her deteriorating condition to the injuries and prolonged trauma caused by the assault.