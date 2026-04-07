Violence Erupted in Manipur After A Midnight Bomb Attack Killed Two Children; Internet Shutdown in Five Districts

On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, a bomb attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur district killed two young children and left their mother seriously injured. The incident triggered widespread protests across the region, which soon escalated into violence. In response, authorities imposed an internet shutdown across multiple districts in the state.

The attack took place in the early hours of April 7 in Moirang Tronglaobi, a village near a sensitive buffer zone between the valley and hill areas. According to police, suspected militants hurled an explosive device at a residential house around 1:00 am while the family was asleep. The blast killed a five-year-old boy and his infant sister, aged around five to six months, while their mother sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Officials said the explosion occurred inside the bedroom where the victims were sleeping, intensifying shock and anger among local residents. The village lies close to the boundary separating Meitei-majority valley districts and Kuki-Zo-dominated hill regions, which have witnessed prolonged ethnic tensions since 2023.