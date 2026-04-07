Violence Erupted in Manipur After A Midnight Bomb Attack Killed Two Children; Internet Shutdown in Five Districts

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On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, a bomb attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur district killed two young children and left their mother seriously injured. The incident triggered widespread protests across the region, which soon escalated into violence. In response, authorities imposed an internet shutdown across multiple districts in the state.
The attack took place in the early hours of April 7 in Moirang Tronglaobi, a village near a sensitive buffer zone between the valley and hill areas. According to police, suspected militants hurled an explosive device at a residential house around 1:00 am while the family was asleep. The blast killed a five-year-old boy and his infant sister, aged around five to six months, while their mother sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
Officials said the explosion occurred inside the bedroom where the victims were sleeping, intensifying shock and anger among local residents. The village lies close to the boundary separating Meitei-majority valley districts and Kuki-Zo-dominated hill regions, which have witnessed prolonged ethnic tensions since 2023.
Following the attack, protests erupted across the region. In Bishnupur, a mob stormed a nearby security forces camp, located roughly 200 meters from the incident site, and vandalised it. Security personnel opened fire after protesters attacked the camp, leaving four people injured.
In a separate escalation, civilians blocked roads, torched vehicles—including oil tankers and trucks—and set tyres ablaze in several locations, including near the Moirang Police Station. The unrest quickly spread to parts of Imphal, including Imphal East and Imphal West, where protesters blocked roads by burning tyres, further heightening tensions across the valley.
Amid the deteriorating law-and-order situation, the Manipur government imposed a three-day suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts—Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur. Authorities said the measure was necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content and to maintain public order.
“In view of the prevailing law and order situation in five districts of Manipur—Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur—there exists an apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech, and videos that could incite the public, leading to serious repercussions,” the official order issued by the Manipur government stated.
The order added that, to curb the activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, ensure peace and communal harmony, and prevent any loss of life or damage to property, preventive measures were necessary. These include restricting the spread of misinformation and rumours across social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “barbaric act” and assuring that those responsible would be brought to justice. He described the incident as “an assault on humanity” and visited the hospital where the injured mother is being treated to assess her condition.
“This barbaric act is an assault on humanity and a deliberate attempt to disrupt Manipur’s hard-earned peace. I condemn it in the strongest terms,” he said.
Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also expressed grief over the incident, highlighting the need for stronger vigilance. “Deeply pained by the tragic attack in Moirang Tronglaobi that took the lives of two innocent children. Such a horrific act against civilians, especially young lives, is beyond condemnable. While efforts may be ongoing, such occurrences underline the need for more effective ground-level vigilance and timely intervention,” he wrote on X.
With tensions escalating and protests intensifying, security forces have been deployed in large numbers to restore order. Authorities continue to investigate the attack, while the state remains on high alert amid concerns of further violence.
[VP]
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