Thousands of Women Protest in Manipur, Demand Probe Into Ukhrul Killings and ‘Manipur Tapes’

Thousands of women from Manipur’s civil society organizations took to the streets to demand a probe into the killings that took place in Ukhrul district two weeks ago that left three dead. On Wednesday 29th April, 2026, members of the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR), in collaboration with the Kuki Women Union (KWU), staged multiple protests across four districts of the state seeking intervention in the violent incidents that happened in the Mulam and Songphel villages in late April.

The protesters are also seeking judicial intervention into the alleged audio tape leaks case, involving Manipur’s former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, more commonly referred to as the ‘Manipur Tapes.’

In the state’s Churachundpur district, a march consisting of thousands of protestors predominantly women, started at the Koite playground and later assembled at the Wall of Remembrance in Tuibong. During the rally, the protesters urged for justice for the three victims of the Mulam-Songphel attacks, and also demanded justice, truth, and accountability in the Manipur tapes case.

Similar protests were organized in locations across Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, and Chandel districts.

See also: Tensions Boil Over in Manipur as Protesters Clashing with Security Forces Near the Chief Minister's Residence Demand Immediate Action Against Resurgent Armed Militancy

What are the Manipur tapes?

The Manipur tapes are an alleged audio recording dating back to 2023-2024 when the ethnic conflict in the state was at its peak. In the recording, a voice, allegedly of former CM Minister N. Biren Singh, is heard confessing to being the instigator himself of the ethnic conflict.

The authenticity of the tapes is still under question. The dubious evidence is still under Supreme Court’s investigation, who are working on verifying the truthfulness of the tapes.

In February 2025, Singh stepped down from his position and the state was clamped down under President’s rule. In February 2026, after the president’s rule was lifted, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took oath as the state’s newest chief minister.

Women bodies submit memorandum

The women's bodies have also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in relation to this matter, through the Deputy Commissioner of the Churachundpur district.

In the memorandum, the protestors seek an immediate action against the perpetrators in armed attacks in Ukhrul, urging for the restoration of truth, justice, and accountability in the conflict-ridden state.

The Kuki women organizations also call for judicial intervention into the Manipur Tapes case. They have urged the prime minister to direct a for a time-bound investigation into the matter by an independent investigation agency, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, under judicial supervision, with the report placed before the Supreme Court of India within a fixed timeframe.

See also: NSCN-IM cadre killings: Tensions in Manipur's Ukhrul and Kamjong, probe sought into incident

The memorandum also calls for strict action against those who have had a hand in the Manipur ethnic conflict that has left the state shaken for over three years. Further, it also demands for the criminal prosecution of every person, regardless of their political affiliation, who are found to have abetted, conspired in, financed or directed the ethnic violence against the Kuki-Zo community since May 2023.

It further urged the Prime Minister to direct the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to immediately take up the investigation into the armed attack on Mulam and Songphel villages that took place on April 24, 2026. The memorandum called for the identification of the perpetrators and the entire chain of command, and to bring them to justice without any delay.

Additionally, it sought immediate ex-gratia relief and comprehensive rehabilitation for the victims and affected families, including special provisions for widows and orphans. It also demanded the reconstruction of the damaged villages under direct central supervision.

The organisations strongly pressed for the increased deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in vulnerable areas across Kuki-Zo-dominated districts to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of civilians.

Escalating conflict in Manipur

The state of Manipur has been engulfed in an ethnic conflict between the rival tribal communities—the Kuki-Zo and the Meitei, since May 2023. The violence-torn state seemed to experience some semblance of peace earlier this year as tensions quietened down for a while, but violence soon rocked the state again. On April 7th, 2026, two children— aged 5 years and 3 months— were killed when their home was struck by a missile. Two weeks later, twin firing incidents in two separate villages in Ukhrul left three dead. Protests and marches seem to be the norm in the state these days as protestors demand for safety and peace.