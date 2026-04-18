Tensions Boil Over in Manipur as Protesters Clashing with Security Forces Near the Chief Minister's Residence Demand Immediate Action Against Resurgent Armed Militancy

The Tragic Catalyst: The April 7 Attack Killing Two Children

Five year old Oinam Tomthin and his five month old sister Oinam Yaisana were killed in a bombing from a militant attack on April 7, 2026. The attack occurred early in the morning in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, a village in the Bishnupur district of Manipur, and also injured the children’s mother. The brutality of the attack sent shockwaves through the region, reigniting simmering public anger over the safety of the valley.

Immediate Aftermath And The Storming Of The CRPF Camp

Following the killings on April 7, 2026, protesters stormed the CRPF (Central Reserved Police Forces) camp nearby in Bishnupur, expressing their distress over the security force for their inability to prevent such an attack. In the chaos that ensued, the protesters attempted to storm the post where two casualties took place, when CRPF personnels opened fire.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets, setting fire to three trucks and burning tyres. Many also blocked the Moirang police station, and the protesters also created havoc in Imphal district, blocking roads and disrupting traffic.

Escalation And Clashes Near The CM's Residence

The protesters were also attempting to march to the police headquarters and the Lok Bhavan, expressing their agitation over the government's inability to control escalated militancy in the state. Security forces initially asked the protesters to return due to curfew in the area, but they refused and increased their sloganeering, which led to the confrontation. Heavily outnumbered, the security forces fired tear gas shells and clashed with the people in a lathi charge, in order to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

However, this only made things worse as the protesters retaliated and pelted stones at the security forces. Minor casualties occurred following the clashes, where five civilians were injured and later shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Government Response: Crackdown On Militancy

In response to the escalating situation, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh strongly condemned the bombing as a "barbaric act." In a press briefing on April 7, 2026, following a high-level security meeting, the CM stated: "The act appears to be the handiwork of individuals or groups with vested interests in disturbing the prevailing peace in the State. The perpetrators are yet to be identified, but they will be caught at the earliest."

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