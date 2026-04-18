Tensions Boil Over in Manipur as Protesters Clashing with Security Forces Near the Chief Minister's Residence Demand Immediate Action Against Resurgent Armed Militancy

Key Points:
Two young children were killed in a suspected militant bomb attack at Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district on April 7, 2026, making the local people very angry and demanding immediate justice.
Massive crowds marched to the Chief Minister's house to protest the killings on April 16, 2026, leading to violent clashes with police who used tear gas to stop them.
Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced that a special security meeting was conducted to follow the next course of action in identifying the perpetrators of the crime. The investigation has been handed over to the NIA.
Manipur is once again grappling with violence and tension as thousands of protesters took to the streets of Imphal on Thursday evening (April 16, 2026), demanding justice for the deaths of two children killed in a bomb attack last week. Defying prohibitory orders, civilians held a massive torch rally, marching from Singjamei toward Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's residence in Chingamathak, which culminated in violent clashes with security forces.
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Five year old Oinam Tomthin and his five month old sister Oinam Yaisana were killed in a bombing from a militant attack on April 7, 2026. The attack occurred early in the morning in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, a village in the Bishnupur district of Manipur, and also injured the children’s mother. The brutality of the attack sent shockwaves through the region, reigniting simmering public anger over the safety of the valley.
Following the killings on April 7, 2026, protesters stormed the CRPF (Central Reserved Police Forces) camp nearby in Bishnupur, expressing their distress over the security force for their inability to prevent such an attack. In the chaos that ensued, the protesters attempted to storm the post where two casualties took place, when CRPF personnels opened fire.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets, setting fire to three trucks and burning tyres. Many also blocked the Moirang police station, and the protesters also created havoc in Imphal district, blocking roads and disrupting traffic.
The protesters were also attempting to march to the police headquarters and the Lok Bhavan, expressing their agitation over the government's inability to control escalated militancy in the state. Security forces initially asked the protesters to return due to curfew in the area, but they refused and increased their sloganeering, which led to the confrontation. Heavily outnumbered, the security forces fired tear gas shells and clashed with the people in a lathi charge, in order to control the situation and disperse the crowd.
However, this only made things worse as the protesters retaliated and pelted stones at the security forces. Minor casualties occurred following the clashes, where five civilians were injured and later shifted to a local hospital for treatment.
In response to the escalating situation, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh strongly condemned the bombing as a "barbaric act." In a press briefing on April 7, 2026, following a high-level security meeting, the CM stated: "The act appears to be the handiwork of individuals or groups with vested interests in disturbing the prevailing peace in the State. The perpetrators are yet to be identified, but they will be caught at the earliest."
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Cm Khemchand Singh also announced that the investigation has been formally handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and noted that a massive combing operation by combined state and central security forces is underway.
The sudden resurgence of violence comes as a shock for Manipur, as it comes after a long period of relative calm. The restoration of peace came after long and extensive efforts, while fragmented clashes continued to occur in sensitive areas. The state witnessed unprecedented violence after ethnic clashes and riots originally erupted on May 3, 2023.
(Rh)
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