Meet Dr Ronaldo Laishram, the Manipur Scientist Behind the Discovery of the 12.6-Billion-Year-Old ‘City of Galaxies’, Loktak Protocluster

This suggests that a galaxy's environment plays a very important role in how it grows and evolves. Dr Laishram explained that discovering a well-organised group of galaxies from such an early period in the universe's history gives scientists a unique opportunity to understand how surrounding conditions influence the way galaxies form and grow. He described protoclusters as the universe's "construction sites". The discovery shows that galaxies are shaped not only by their own properties but also by the neighbourhood in which they live.

Why is it called the Loktak Protocluster?

Dr Laishram named it after Loktak Lake in Manipur, which is famous for its floating islands of vegetation known as phumdis. The scientist noticed a similarity between the lake and the cosmic structure. Just as the floating phumdis are connected within one lake, the Loktak Protocluster contains four large groups of galaxies that are connected as part of one giant system.

Speaking about the name, Dr Laishram said, as quoted by NDTV, "Loktak is deeply connected to Manipur's identity. Naming this discovery after Loktak Lake is my way of connecting our home with the wider Universe. In that sense, the name Loktak will continue to echo in the story of the Universe."

He also told ThePrint, "It is woven into our identity, our stories, and the lives of our people in ways that are difficult to put into words." Explaining how he chose the name, he said that he wanted to do something that would place Manipur not just on the map but in the story of the Universe itself. He wanted to do something that would remain long after all of us are gone. He added, "Loktak will echo in the story of the Universe forever. That is the greatest tribute I could offer to home."