How SpaceX Used Starlink Buoys to Live-Stream Starship's Indian Ocean Return

SpaceX launched the upgraded Starship V3 from Texas on May 23, 2026, marking the 12th Starship test mission and an important step toward future Moon and Mars missions
Special buoys equipped with cameras and Starlink internet terminals streamed Starship's descent and splashdown in the Indian Ocean live to viewers worldwide
The mission showcased both Starship's improving landing precision and Starlink's ability to provide reliable connectivity and live video from remote ocean locations
SpaceX successfully carried out the 12th test flight of its giant Starship rocket, the spacecraft that billionaire Elon Musk hopes will one day carry people and cargo to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The mission marked the first flight of the upgraded Starship V3 and represented another important step in the development of the world's largest and most powerful rocket system.
The launch took place on May 23, 2026, from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas, USA. It had been delayed by a day due to a technical issue involving a hydraulic pin in the launch tower. Despite experiencing a few setbacks during the mission, the test successfully achieved several of its key objectives.
Starship is a fully reusable rocket system consisting of two parts: the Super Heavy booster, which serves as the lower stage, and the Starship spacecraft, which forms the upper stage. Together, the system stands more than 400 feet tall, making it the tallest and most powerful rocket ever built.
One of the most remarkable moments of the mission came during Starship's return to Earth. As it re-entered the atmosphere, the spacecraft performed its signature "belly flop" manoeuvre, descending horizontally to reduce speed before flipping upright in preparation for landing.
Starship then headed toward its planned splashdown site in the Indian Ocean. Viewers around the world were able to watch the dramatic descent live thanks to a new setup developed by SpaceX. The company deployed special floating buoys equipped with cameras and Starlink internet terminals near the landing zone.
The cameras were stabilised using gyroscopes, allowing them to capture smooth footage despite the movement of ocean waves. Using SpaceX's Starlink satellite network, the video was streamed live from the middle of the ocean, giving viewers an unprecedented close-up view of Starship's descent.
As the spacecraft approached the water, it slowed down using its engines and briefly hovered before touching the ocean surface. A large plume of steam erupted on impact. Shortly afterwards, Starship exploded as expected. SpaceX had no plans to recover the vehicle, as the primary objective was to collect valuable flight and landing data rather than preserve the spacecraft.
The mission highlighted two major achievements for SpaceX. First, it demonstrated Starship's improving ability to accurately reach a designated landing area after travelling at extremely high speeds. Second, it showcased the growing capabilities of Starlink, which enabled high-quality live coverage from a remote location in the Indian Ocean.
[VP]
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