How SpaceX Used Starlink Buoys to Live-Stream Starship's Indian Ocean Return

Starship is a fully reusable rocket system consisting of two parts: the Super Heavy booster, which serves as the lower stage, and the Starship spacecraft, which forms the upper stage. Together, the system stands more than 400 feet tall, making it the tallest and most powerful rocket ever built.

One of the most remarkable moments of the mission came during Starship's return to Earth. As it re-entered the atmosphere, the spacecraft performed its signature "belly flop" manoeuvre, descending horizontally to reduce speed before flipping upright in preparation for landing.

Starship then headed toward its planned splashdown site in the Indian Ocean. Viewers around the world were able to watch the dramatic descent live thanks to a new setup developed by SpaceX. The company deployed special floating buoys equipped with cameras and Starlink internet terminals near the landing zone.