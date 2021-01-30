Saturday, January 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Many Americans Are Hesitant To Take Covid Shots
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryUSA

Many Americans Are Hesitant To Take Covid Shots

People in the USA are hesitant to take the Covid shots due to various inherent fears like fear of needles, previous infections, or getting side effects from the vaccine along with the belief that they could develop herd immunity

0
covid
People do not want to get vaccinated due to inherent fears. Pixabay

One-third of people in the US are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, a new study suggests.

The findings, published in the journal Vaccine, indicate that demographic characteristics, vaccine knowledge, perceived vulnerability to Covid-19, risk factors, and politics likely contribute to vaccination hesitancy.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated

“Our research indicates that the Covid vaccine uptake will be suboptimal with 14.8 percent of respondents being unlikely to get vaccinated and another 23 percent unsure,” said lead author Jeanette B. Ruiz, Assistant Professor at the University of California, Davis.

For the study, the research team recruited participants from the US through an Internet survey panel of 2.5 million residents developed by a commercial survey firm.

The team measured the respondents’ intention to vaccinate; demographic and health status profile of individuals least likely to vaccinate; general vaccine knowledge and vaccine conspiracy beliefs; and the role of media and partisan politics played in their resistance to vaccination.

covid
Vaccination to Covid is refused by one-third of Americans. Pixabay

The respondents cited vaccine safety and effectiveness assessments as the primary basis for hesitancy.

Respondents relying primarily on social media for information about Covid-19 anticipated a lower likelihood of Covid-19 vaccine acceptance, the study found.

ALSO READ: Taking a Regular Afternoon Nap Can Keep Your Brain Sharp, Says Study

The top four reasons given for vaccination hesitancy were concerns about vaccine side effects, worries about allergic responses to the vaccine, doubts about vaccine effectiveness, and a preference for developing immunity through infection.

Other reasons were less frequently cited — including being healthy, fear of needles, being immune from past infection, being young, and lack of concern about developing a serious illness. (IANS)

Previous articleTaking a Regular Afternoon Nap Can Keep Your Brain Sharp, Says Study
Next articleThere Are Severe Inequalities In Vaccine Distribution: WHO

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Nearly 3 In 4 Indians Feel Safe While Joining Telegram

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 3 in 4 Indians feel safe while joining any group or channel on Telegram as they don't need to reveal their phone number...
Read more
India

Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism

NewsGram Desk - 0
The first batch of 15 excited, wide-eyed tourists entered the hallowed portals of the iconic Brihan  Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building - the headquarters...
Read more
Health & Fitness

There Are Severe Inequalities In Vaccine Distribution: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that vaccines are now giving a window of opportunity to bring the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Nearly 3 In 4 Indians Feel Safe While Joining Telegram

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 3 in 4 Indians feel safe while joining any group or channel on Telegram as they don't need to reveal their phone number...
Read more

Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The first batch of 15 excited, wide-eyed tourists entered the hallowed portals of the iconic Brihan  Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building - the headquarters...
Read more

There Are Severe Inequalities In Vaccine Distribution: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that vaccines are now giving a window of opportunity to bring the...
Read more

Many Americans Are Hesitant To Take Covid Shots

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One-third of people in the US are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them,...
Read more

Taking a Regular Afternoon Nap Can Keep Your Brain Sharp, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking a regular afternoon nap can keep your brain sharp as a new study suggests that afternoon napping is linked to better mental agility. The...
Read more

“One who gets typecast is the hero in Bollywood”, Says Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Nawazuddin Siddiqui begs to differ when you tell him he is typecast in a particular kind of roles. He insists it is the Bollywood...
Read more

Hard Hitting Documentary Nails Chinese Misinformation On Virus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Forewarned is forearmed. This was exactly what China suppressed when it came to the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan and other parts...
Read more

Childhood Trauma Is Linked To Multiple Sclerosis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Childhood trauma could affect the trajectory of multiple sclerosis development and response to treatment in adulthood, a new study suggests. Multiple sclerosis is a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada