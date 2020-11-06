Me Ki Gai: Discovering Individual Journey to ‘Ikigai’

The Japanese concept of ‘Ikigai’ or ‘the reason for being’ combines purpose, passion, vocation, and profession. While Ikigai may be presented as a philosophical concept, its discovery is unique to every person and makes life worthwhile and rewarding to live. A new book by author-entrepreneur Atul Khekade weaves an engaging story on this individual journey to Ikigai.

The novel ‘Me Ki Gai’ is a man’s journey to discovering himself and his own Ikigai zone when guided by a mystic character saving him from a life-ending situation. It is the story of Parth, a young adult who is looking to start his career and build a better lifestyle for himself and his family.

He discovers his Ikigai through his own experience along the journey with Krisha. Prabhudas, the mystic, guides Parth with a systematic process that may help millions of people discover their own.

Housing some profound, heart-touching explanations on the Japanese concept of finding direction and purpose in life, ‘Me Ki Gai’, the author believes, can come to the aid of the millions of people who lost jobs and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic, and discover their own reasons for jumping out of bed in the morning.

“But when the going gets tough, the tough get going. If looked within, the principles of Ikigai may help us build a new world with a more rewarding personal and professional life,” the author said. (IANS)