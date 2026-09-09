From Gorakhpur Math Mahant to Uttar Pradesh CM: The Inspiring Life Journey of Yogi Adityanath

THE REAL NAME of Yogi Adityanath is Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht, who was born on 5th June1972. He is an Indian monastic, the powerful leader and the chief minister of the state Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath is affiliated to Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP and presently serves as the administrator of Uttar Pradesh since 2017. He has a dual consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, and he also has the longest tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath is the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar and is sitting on the highly reputed chair for the last 9 -10 years. The citizens of the nation fondly gave him a nickname called Bull - Dozar Baba.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath also acted as the member of Parliament for about 20 years from 1998 to 2017. At the age of 26, he was appointed as the youngest Indian parliamentarian in the year 1998 and won back to back next five consecutive terms from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the year 2017, he shifted from central to the Uttar Pradesh state politics and was elected as the Chief Minister of the respective state. At the outset, in 2017 Yogi Adityanath became a member of the UP legislative council.

Following that, in the year 2022, The Bull Dozar Baba turned into the member of the state legislative assembly and won election from Gorakhpur. (Urban Assembly Consistency) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also the head priest or Mahant of the Gorakhpur Math a Hindu spiritual place in Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh where he became the Mahant after the death of Mahant Avaidyanath. The spiritual guide or Guru of Yogi Adityanath.

Presenting a quick and short Biodata of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath for your better understanding:

Name : Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht

Popularly known as : Yogi Adityanath

Nickname by the nation: Bull Dozar Baba

Profession: Monk & Indian Politician

Political Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

Height: 5’4” 163cm / 1:63m

Weight: 68 kg (149 lbs)

Date of birth: 5th June 1972

Age as of 2026: 54 years

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Birth place: Panchur District , Pauri Garhwal

(Uttarakhand India)

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Nationality: Indian

Home Town: Gorakhpur ( Uttar Pradesh, India)

School: A Primary School in Pauri District of (Uttarakhand)

Name of the College: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, (Uttrakhand, India)

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Science (Honours in Mathematics) [Graduate]

Debut Year: 1998

Father's Name: Anand Singh Bisht

Mother's Name: Savitri Devi

Brother's Name:

1.Mahendra Mohan Singh Bisht

(Elder brother) of CM Yogi Adityanath

2.Shailendra Mohan Singh Bisht

(Younger brother) of CM Yogi Adityanath

3.Mahendra Mohan Singh Bisht

Sisters Name:

1.Shashi Devi( Elder sister of CM

Yogi Adityanath)

2. Kaushalya Devi

Spiritual Guide: (Guru)

Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj

Religion: Hinduism ( Nath Sampradaya)

Present Address ;

5 Kalidas Marg, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Permanent Address

361, Old Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur Mandir, Uttar Pradesh

Favourite Political:

Shri Narendra Damodar Das Modi

(The Prime Minister of India)

Favourite Food: Gahad (A variety of pulses grown in the hills.)

Material Status:

Celibate (Unmarried)

Salary: 3.65 lakhs

Approximately: 43.8 lakhs (annually)

Net Worth: Rs. 1.54 crores

Favourite Sports: Swimming and Badminton

Favourite Fruit: Papaya

Favourite colour : Saffron

Hobbies: Feeding Animals

Website:

1.https://yogiadityanath.in/

2.https://upcmo.up.nic.in/

Social Media Links of CM Yogi Adityanath:

1.Facebook : https://share.google/MGTs4ygXdp8IOmY1h

2. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myogi_adityanath?igsh=MTI2OGMyaTMxNDBhbQ==

3.Twitter: https://share.google/r3lmfksS6q5CWIVjm

Religious Life of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath

Religion: Hinduism

Denomination: Shavism

Temple: Gorakhnath Math

School: Yoga

Lineage: Guru Gorakhnath

Sect: Nath Sampradaya

Ordination: 12th September 2014

Religious Carrer of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath

Guru: Mahant Avaidyanath

Post: Mahant

Period: 2014 to Present

Predecessor : Mahant Avaidyanath

Political Career of Shri Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh:

Incumbent

Assumed Office: 19th March 2017

Governor:

1.Ram Naik

2. Anandiben Patel

Deputy:

1.Brajesh Pathak

(Since: 2022)

2. Keshav Prasad Maurya

(Since: 2017)

3. Dinesh Sharma

(Since: 2017 -2022)

Preceded By: Akhilesh Yadav

Shri Yogi Adityanath as the Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly:

Incumbent

Assumed Office: 10 March 2022

Preceded By: Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

Constituency : Gorakhpur (Urban)

Majority: 1,03,390

Shri Yogi Adityanath as the member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council:

In Office: 18th September 2017 to 22nd March 2022

Preceded By: Yashwant Singh

Succeeded By: Daya Shankar Mishra

Consistency: Elected by Members of Legislative Assembly ( MLA's)

Shri Yogi Adityanath As the Member of the Parliament, Lok Sabha:

In Office:

5th March 1998 -

21st September 2017

Preceded By:

Mahant Avaidyanath

Succeeded By:

Praveen Kumar Nishad

Consistency:

Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh

Incumbent

Assumed Office:

25th March 2022

Speaker:

1.Hriday Narayan Dikshit

2: Satish Mahana

Preceded By:

Keshav Prasad Maurya

Cabinet:

Yogi Adityanath I

Yogi Adityanath II

Early Life And Education of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath:

Popularly known as Yogi Adityanath but was born as Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht on 5th June 1972 and brought up in a village named Panchur, Pauri Garhwal now in Uttarakhand earlier in Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a Garhwali Rajput Family. The Yogi Adityanath father, Late Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger. Yogi Adityanath was the second born child in the family among four brothers and three sisters.

Yogi Adityanath completed his Bsc Honours in Mathematics from the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University. A leading University in Uttarakhand. He departed from home in the year 1990 to participate in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as well as demolition of Babri Masjid Movement. Soon after that he became the disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath the head priest of Gorakhpur Math and the former Lok Sabha Member.

After the consecration of Yogi Adityanath as monk, he often used to visit his native land and he also established a school there in the year 1998.

Upon Avaidyanath’s death on 12th September 2014, Yogi Adityanath was positioned as the Mahant and was given the authority of Gorakhpur Math and within a couple of days he was crowned as Peethadhiswar,( also known as head seer in english ) with spiritual rites and traditions.

Early Political Career Of Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath who supports Hindutva policy making in Uttar Pradesh as well as nation wide is connected to the Mahant Digvijay Nath. Mahant Digvijay Nath and his disciple Mahant Avaidyanath originated from the Hindu Mahasabha and won a parliamentary seat representing the party. The Mahant Avaidyanath of the Gorakhpur Math transitioned to Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 1991. However, he sustained a high degree of autonomy.

Four years later, Yogi Adityanath was named as Avaidyanath successor and was also elected for the Lok Sabha. Adityanath became a member of parliament for the very first time at the age of 26 in the year 1998. He won the ticket from Gorakhpur amid 12th Lok Sabha election. It is also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the youngest member of Lok Sabha at that time.

Yogi Adityanath won five consecutive terms in the 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014 elections. The rate of appearance of Yogi Adityanath was 77% in the Lok Sabha and he raised 284 queries, and took part in 56 debates and presented three private members bills . The leader of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath ji also spoke about communal discussion, he said communal should be a topic of discussion and whoever claim that ,

“My God My Prophet is the most superior is communal, to say that the only people who are entitled to life are those who believe in him which is not allowed by Hindu philosophy of life.” He also added the guiding principle of which is ,”live and let's live.”

Soon, he came out with flying colours in his first election and launched his own youth organisation named Hindu Yuva Vahini in the region of eastern Uttar Pradesh. It was a driving force behind Adityanath's swift ascent . There was a boiling dispute between Bharatiya Janata Party and Yogi ji over the balloting of election tickets. But the Bharatiya Janata Party had not extended the matter as Adityanath served as the trump card for them and the party.

In the year 2006, he formed alliances with Nepali Maoists and leftist parties as a hot button issue and boosted Madhesi leaders to fight against Maoism in Nepal. In the year 2008 , Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy was hijacked which led to the death of one person and about six people reportedly suffered from massive injuries, while travelling to Azamgarh for an anti - terrorism rally.

In January 2007, Yogi Adityanath and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders assembled to condemn and protest against the killing of a man in communal violence. The police detained him and his supporters, imprisoning them in Gorakhpur jail for inciting unrest and defying prohibitory orders. The detention of Yogi Adityanath triggered dispute and backlashes. Protesters allegedly from the Hindu Yuva Vahini torched multiple coaches of Mumbai - bound Golden Express. Within 24 hours, the district Magistrate and police chief were sacked and replaced.

The Null and Void Murder Case

In 1999, CM Yogi Adityanath was accused in connection with the death of the head constable and personal bodyguard of Samajwadi Party's leader named Talat Aziz. The incident took place in Maharajganj and the name of head constable was Satya Prakash Yadav. Actually the incident occurred when Yogi Adityanath and his supporters started to rain down fire on Aziz and his supporters. The Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department or CB -CID examined and investigated the allegations and the charges on him were proved to be null and void.

The twenty years prolonged case of murder was proved null and void by the Allahabad High Court for special court for MPs and MLAs in support of the CJM courts decision.