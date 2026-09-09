From Gorakhpur Math Mahant to Uttar Pradesh CM: The Inspiring Life Journey of Yogi Adityanath

THE REAL NAME of Yogi Adityanath is Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht, who was born on 5th June1972. He is an Indian monastic, the powerful leader and the chief minister of the state Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath is affiliated to Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP and presently serves as the administrator of Uttar Pradesh since 2017. He has a dual consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, and he also has the longest tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath is the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar and is sitting on the highly reputed chair for the last 9 -10 years. The citizens of the nation fondly gave him a nickname called Bull - Dozar Baba.
Earlier, Yogi Adityanath also acted as the member of Parliament for about 20 years from 1998 to 2017. At the age of 26, he was appointed as the youngest Indian parliamentarian in the year 1998 and won back to back next five consecutive terms from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the year 2017, he shifted from central to the Uttar Pradesh state politics and was elected as the Chief Minister of the respective state. At the outset, in 2017 Yogi Adityanath became a member of the UP legislative council.
Following that, in the year 2022, The Bull Dozar Baba turned into the member of the state legislative assembly and won election from Gorakhpur. (Urban Assembly Consistency) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also the head priest or Mahant of the Gorakhpur Math a Hindu spiritual place in Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh where he became the Mahant after the death of Mahant Avaidyanath. The spiritual guide or Guru of Yogi Adityanath.
Presenting a quick and short Biodata of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath for your better understanding:
Name : Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht
Popularly known as : Yogi Adityanath
Nickname by the nation: Bull Dozar Baba
Profession: Monk & Indian Politician
Political Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
Height: 5’4” 163cm / 1:63m
Weight: 68 kg (149 lbs)
Date of birth: 5th June 1972
Age as of 2026: 54 years
Eye Colour: Black
Hair Colour: Black
Birth place: Panchur District , Pauri Garhwal
(Uttarakhand India)
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Nationality: Indian
Home Town: Gorakhpur ( Uttar Pradesh, India)
School: A Primary School in Pauri District of (Uttarakhand)
Name of the College: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, (Uttrakhand, India)
Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Science (Honours in Mathematics) [Graduate]
Debut Year: 1998
Father's Name: Anand Singh Bisht
Mother's Name: Savitri Devi
Brother's Name:
1.Mahendra Mohan Singh Bisht
(Elder brother) of CM Yogi Adityanath
2.Shailendra Mohan Singh Bisht
(Younger brother) of CM Yogi Adityanath
3.Mahendra Mohan Singh Bisht
Sisters Name:
1.Shashi Devi( Elder sister of CM
Yogi Adityanath)
2. Kaushalya Devi
Spiritual Guide: (Guru)
Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj
Religion: Hinduism ( Nath Sampradaya)
Present Address ;
5 Kalidas Marg, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Permanent Address
361, Old Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur Mandir, Uttar Pradesh
Favourite Political:
Shri Narendra Damodar Das Modi
(The Prime Minister of India)
Favourite Food: Gahad (A variety of pulses grown in the hills.)
Material Status:
Celibate (Unmarried)
Salary: 3.65 lakhs
Approximately: 43.8 lakhs (annually)
Net Worth: Rs. 1.54 crores
Favourite Sports: Swimming and Badminton
Favourite Fruit: Papaya
Favourite colour : Saffron
Hobbies: Feeding Animals
Website:
Social Media Links of CM Yogi Adityanath:
1.Facebook : https://share.google/MGTs4ygXdp8IOmY1h
2. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myogi_adityanath?igsh=MTI2OGMyaTMxNDBhbQ==
3.Twitter: https://share.google/r3lmfksS6q5CWIVjm
Religion: Hinduism
Denomination: Shavism
Temple: Gorakhnath Math
School: Yoga
Lineage: Guru Gorakhnath
Sect: Nath Sampradaya
Ordination: 12th September 2014
Guru: Mahant Avaidyanath
Post: Mahant
Period: 2014 to Present
Predecessor : Mahant Avaidyanath
Incumbent
Assumed Office: 19th March 2017
Governor:
1.Ram Naik
2. Anandiben Patel
Deputy:
1.Brajesh Pathak
(Since: 2022)
2. Keshav Prasad Maurya
(Since: 2017)
3. Dinesh Sharma
(Since: 2017 -2022)
Preceded By: Akhilesh Yadav
Shri Yogi Adityanath as the Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly:
Incumbent
Assumed Office: 10 March 2022
Preceded By: Radha Mohan Das Agarwal
Constituency : Gorakhpur (Urban)
Majority: 1,03,390
In Office: 18th September 2017 to 22nd March 2022
Preceded By: Yashwant Singh
Succeeded By: Daya Shankar Mishra
Consistency: Elected by Members of Legislative Assembly ( MLA's)
Shri Yogi Adityanath As the Member of the Parliament, Lok Sabha:
In Office:
5th March 1998 -
21st September 2017
Preceded By:
Mahant Avaidyanath
Succeeded By:
Praveen Kumar Nishad
Consistency:
Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh
Incumbent
Assumed Office:
25th March 2022
Speaker:
1.Hriday Narayan Dikshit
2: Satish Mahana
Preceded By:
Keshav Prasad Maurya
Cabinet:
Yogi Adityanath I
Yogi Adityanath II
Early Life And Education of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath:
Popularly known as Yogi Adityanath but was born as Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht on 5th June 1972 and brought up in a village named Panchur, Pauri Garhwal now in Uttarakhand earlier in Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a Garhwali Rajput Family. The Yogi Adityanath father, Late Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger. Yogi Adityanath was the second born child in the family among four brothers and three sisters.
Yogi Adityanath completed his Bsc Honours in Mathematics from the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University. A leading University in Uttarakhand. He departed from home in the year 1990 to participate in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as well as demolition of Babri Masjid Movement. Soon after that he became the disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath the head priest of Gorakhpur Math and the former Lok Sabha Member.
After the consecration of Yogi Adityanath as monk, he often used to visit his native land and he also established a school there in the year 1998.
Upon Avaidyanath’s death on 12th September 2014, Yogi Adityanath was positioned as the Mahant and was given the authority of Gorakhpur Math and within a couple of days he was crowned as Peethadhiswar,( also known as head seer in english ) with spiritual rites and traditions.
The Yogi Adityanath who supports Hindutva policy making in Uttar Pradesh as well as nation wide is connected to the Mahant Digvijay Nath. Mahant Digvijay Nath and his disciple Mahant Avaidyanath originated from the Hindu Mahasabha and won a parliamentary seat representing the party. The Mahant Avaidyanath of the Gorakhpur Math transitioned to Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 1991. However, he sustained a high degree of autonomy.
Four years later, Yogi Adityanath was named as Avaidyanath successor and was also elected for the Lok Sabha. Adityanath became a member of parliament for the very first time at the age of 26 in the year 1998. He won the ticket from Gorakhpur amid 12th Lok Sabha election. It is also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the youngest member of Lok Sabha at that time.
Yogi Adityanath won five consecutive terms in the 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014 elections. The rate of appearance of Yogi Adityanath was 77% in the Lok Sabha and he raised 284 queries, and took part in 56 debates and presented three private members bills . The leader of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath ji also spoke about communal discussion, he said communal should be a topic of discussion and whoever claim that ,
“My God My Prophet is the most superior is communal, to say that the only people who are entitled to life are those who believe in him which is not allowed by Hindu philosophy of life.” He also added the guiding principle of which is ,”live and let's live.”
Soon, he came out with flying colours in his first election and launched his own youth organisation named Hindu Yuva Vahini in the region of eastern Uttar Pradesh. It was a driving force behind Adityanath's swift ascent . There was a boiling dispute between Bharatiya Janata Party and Yogi ji over the balloting of election tickets. But the Bharatiya Janata Party had not extended the matter as Adityanath served as the trump card for them and the party.
In the year 2006, he formed alliances with Nepali Maoists and leftist parties as a hot button issue and boosted Madhesi leaders to fight against Maoism in Nepal. In the year 2008 , Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy was hijacked which led to the death of one person and about six people reportedly suffered from massive injuries, while travelling to Azamgarh for an anti - terrorism rally.
In January 2007, Yogi Adityanath and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders assembled to condemn and protest against the killing of a man in communal violence. The police detained him and his supporters, imprisoning them in Gorakhpur jail for inciting unrest and defying prohibitory orders. The detention of Yogi Adityanath triggered dispute and backlashes. Protesters allegedly from the Hindu Yuva Vahini torched multiple coaches of Mumbai - bound Golden Express. Within 24 hours, the district Magistrate and police chief were sacked and replaced.
In 1999, CM Yogi Adityanath was accused in connection with the death of the head constable and personal bodyguard of Samajwadi Party's leader named Talat Aziz. The incident took place in Maharajganj and the name of head constable was Satya Prakash Yadav. Actually the incident occurred when Yogi Adityanath and his supporters started to rain down fire on Aziz and his supporters. The Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department or CB -CID examined and investigated the allegations and the charges on him were proved to be null and void.
The twenty years prolonged case of murder was proved null and void by the Allahabad High Court for special court for MPs and MLAs in support of the CJM courts decision.
In the year 1998, Adityanath was elected to the Indian Parliament after joining Bharatiya Janata Party. There were reports of Yogi Adityanath’s frosty ties with the state BJP leader and personnel. However, Adityanath had also shown disagreement and have always strictly condemned the principle and ideology of Hindutva by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1990’s and early 2000’s.
After the well - settlement of his own liberal youth organisation in the eastern Uttar Pradesh named Hindu Yuva Vahini and after gaining support and encouragement from the Gorakhpur Math and his youth organisation the confidence level of Yogi Adityanath's was highly boosted and was able to dictate term to the Bharatiya Janata Party. When Yogi Adityanath felt unheard and sidelined by the Bharatiya Janata Party he fielded his own candidate. The most popular incident was 2002’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, when Yogi Adityanath supported Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on a Hindu Mahasabha ticket from the Gorakhpur Urban. Radha Mohan Das Agarwala defeated sitting BJP cabinet minister Shiva Shukla with huge numbers of votes .
In 2007, Yogi Adityanath was pressured to put up to 70 rebel candidates but he negotiated a truce with the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2009, Lok Sabha Election Yogi Adityanath was rumoured to have protested against the official BJP candidate who lost after that. In spite of the conflict, RSS and BJP big wigs kept Adityanath on good terms. L.K. Advani, RSS chief Rajendra Singh and VHP chief Ashok Singhal etc visited him in Gorakhpur.
In December 2006, A Virat Hindu Mahasammelaan was held in Gorakhpur for 3 days parallel to the Bharatiya Janata Party ‘s National Executive in Lucknow. The RSS and VHP leaders attended the Mahasammelaan and pledged to boost Hindutva goals by saying the Bharatiya Janata Party boycotted them.
In March 2010, few BJP leaders demanded a debate on OBC sub - quota for the Women's Reservation Bill after Gopinath Munde raised questions on the topic. In the year 2018, Adityanath protested in Rajasthan for Pratap Puriji Maharaj , a fellow Hindu Monk and BJP member who visits Taratara Math.
Life of Mahant Yogi Adityanath after he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh 2017 to present :
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the key reformer of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly elections Uttar Pradesh in the year 2017. The state administration assigned him as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on 18 March 2017. Yogi Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh after Bharatiya Janata Party triumphed over assembly elections.
After sitting on the Chair as the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh the Bull Dozar Baba retained almost 36 Minister under his command which includes:
Assigning Government Department to the Ministries:
Home / Housing Town and Country Planning Department.
Revenue Food and Civil Supplies.
Food Security and Drugs Administration
Economics and Statistics
Mines and Minerals
Flood Control
Stamp and Registry
Prison
General Administration
Secretariat Administration
Vigilance
Personnel & Appointments
Information
Institutional
Finance
Planning
Estate Department
Urban Land Uttar Pradesh State Reorganization Committee
Administration Reforms
Program Implementation
National Integration
Infrastructure
Coordination
Language
External Aided Project
Relief and Rehabilitation
Public Service Management
Rent Control
Consumer Protection Weights & Measures
The First Cabinet Meeting of Shri Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh: (1st Term)
The first cabinet meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held on 4th April 2017 and he decided to loan free nearly 87 lakhs of small and marginal farmers of Uttar Pradesh summing upto Rs. 363.59 billions.
The Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh highlighted Islamic schools and presented video evidence that the students of their school have sung the national anthem for the celebration of India's Independence Day on 15th August 2017.
Governance & Security :
In 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government engineered the mass dismissal of nearly 20,000 allegedly politically motivated cases, including proceedings against himself of several powerful politicians
. The Bull - Dozar Baba commanded the establishment of Quasi - vigilante anti Romeo squads.
The Chief Minister enforced comprehensive restrictions on livestock trafficking and put a hold on UPPSC civil services examinations results as well as interviews until further directives are issued.
He strictly prohibited the chewing of tobacco, paan, gutkha etc during the office working hours all over the Uttar Pradesh and forced the officers and government servants to at least contribute 100 hours every year for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to keep India hygienic, clean and healthy for better development of the nation.
Over 100 corrupt police officers were expelled from jobs by the police force of Uttar Pradesh.
Since 2017, Chief Minister Adityanath has banned numerous slaughter houses . As a result the tanneries that supply raw leather from animal skin were suffering The tannery industry was estimated to be worth ₹ 50,000
crore in the year 2017. The industry either overtly or clandestinely provided jobs to nearly 10 lakhs people in Uttar Pradesh.
Since 2018, through a series of executive crackdowns, Yogi Adityanath locked down
about 200 out of 400 operational tanneries in Jajamau Kanpur, intensifying Adityanath's government hardline campaign against polluting industries.
Over the course of his first ten months in the chair as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath commanded coercive enforcement action diurnally.
An official communique was released by the National Human Rights Commission to the state administrative and appellate panel from the Supreme Court of India strictly warned and promulgated a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government in this case.
The Committee Against Assault on Journalists documented the registration of 138 cases of journalistic persecution in Uttar Pradesh during the tenure of Yogi Adityanath between 2017 to February 2022.
In the wake of Citizenship Amendment Act
campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath displayed hoardings with names , photographs and home addresses of the activities. The posters were taken down only after the intervention of the Allahabad High Court after which his action was called shameless and an unwarranted interference with privacy.
. Urban Strengthening & Development:
The double engine government, along with the president of South Korea named Moon Jae launched the World 's largest smartphone manufacturing factory in Noida Uttar Pradesh in the year 2018. The Yogi Adityanath's government was highly appreciated for generating 50 megawatts of power and 22 km long high voltage electrical lining within the period of four months for the Samsung Mobile Plants.
The government of Uttar Pradesh collaborated with the Ministry of Defence and instituted the bedrock for the Defence Industrial Corridor project in Jhansi. At a later stage, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conducted deliberation with private firms to strengthen and maximize private investments in the corridor programme. He later on introduced the defence Corridor on 26th February 2023.
The Uttar Pradesh administration under the supreme leadership of Bull Dozar Baba approved over 150 defence production contracts with a whopping amount ₹ 24,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor across Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Aligarh, Chitrakoot and Agra. The Corridor development is forecast to yield 40, 000 (forty thousand) livelihood opportunities in July 2024.
The New York Times portrayed an analyst projection of Honourable Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath as a prospective contender for the offer of Prime Minister of India in 2024, contingent upon his administrative accomplishments. On the other hand, In the year August 2020, The India Today “Mood of the Nation” survey ranked Yogi Adityanath as the most proficient Chief Minister of the nation.
Proposed and enacted legislation:
In September 2020, Yogi Adityanath urged his government to structure an operational plan to impede religious discourse in the name of Love. The Bull Dozar Baba further contemplated promulgating an ordinance to institutionalise such measures if deemed necessary.
On 31st October 2020, The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the government might enact the restrictions on unlawful religious transformation. Ordinance with ambition of surpassing alleged phenomenon of “Love Jihad.”
The Uttar Pradesh State cabinet officially sanctioned Yogi Adityanath’s ordinance on 24th November 2020 and it was granted gubernatorial assent from Anandiben Patel on 28th November 2020.
The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Uttar Pradesh population control draft bill from the year 2021 to 2030.
In the year. In the year July 2021 on the global event of World's Population Day, the CM Yogi Adityanath implemented the policy on deduction on the growth of population for the approaching year.
Numerous incentives were additionally declared in accordance with the proposed one or two child norms.
If we talk about The Yogi Adityanath's point of view on the policy he explained that , promoting the accessibility of contraceptive facilities for the family planning initiative. He further also assured of a proper system for safe and sound abortion without any damage.
The opposition party was flooded with lots of bad feedback, blacklashes and strictly condemned the policy of the Uttar Pradesh administration. Critics argued that the policy primarily focuses on the future general elections of the state.
The state unit of Indian National Congress denounced it as a political agenda. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party labelled it as murder of democracy.
Shri Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (2nd term):
On 10th March 2022, once the outcomes of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections were declared the Bharatiya Janata Party headed
NDA alliance won 273 seats and backed Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time. The historical return of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his party to the administration after the full tenure of five years in the office. Yogi Adityanath became the first chief minister in Uttar Pradesh consecutively after 37 years of prolonged wait as well as Bharatiya Janata Party also became the first party to win consecutive terms in the last 37 years.
Yogi Adityanath is the only 3rd Chief Minister in the political history of Uttar Pradesh to complete five years tenure after Mayawati from BSP and Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party.
Strengthening the assembly elections the Yogi Adityanath efficiently started a mission with a bull Dozar as its main weapon which made him popular as Bull Dozar all over the country. The term was used as mockery by the opposition. The messages and pronouncement of Yogi Adityanath at the time of polls were called as hatred against the Muslims and a propaganda of religious rift as well as Hindu supremacy
Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath's speaking style added to the idea and concept of the Rights of the Hindus are odd as compared to the Muslims, where he persistently intertwined the Muslims with criminals and terrorists and also said that opposition parties as appeasers of Muslims.
Adityanath dismissed the allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party supports communal politics. He said the BJP believe in the unity, equality and the slogan Sabka Saath Sabka Biswas ( together with all trust of all) as well as he also reinforced the idea of the BJP goal of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah Sarve Santu Niramaya ( May all be happy and may all be free from diseases and illness.)
According to many Hindu sovereigntists
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the potential successor of PM Narendra Modi nationwide.
Accusations, Condemnation and Backlashes about Yogi Adityanath’s Government:
The matter sparked concern about the Yogi Adityanath's government, it was said that he is misusing his power and position and not offering placement and talent acquisition to the aspirants to various departments of government jobs.
The biggies from opposition parties like Samajwadi Party as well as Bharatiya Janata Party allies criticized and questioned Yogi Adityanath's government for sabotaging the rights of OBC and Dalits.
In a letter it was mentioned to the government of Uttar Pradesh that Anupriya Patel put the allegations that the appointing authorities under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath was methodically categorising OBC / SC /ST candidates as ineligible for the appointment procedure to various departments of government.
The Yogi Adityanath's government also faced blacklashes within the party and by the year 2023, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote to the Appointment and Personnel department to present the data of selection of aspirants from OBC/ SC/ ST communities to the authority of government department.
The Yogi Adityanath's government even received criticism over irregularities in the 69,0000 teachers recruitment, later admitting inept management after which the Allahabad High Court reviewed and re - issued the results as per reservation rules and regulations.
Concluding it with one more allegation about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the strict action by weaponising the Bull Dozar against illegal properties and lands claimed by him to be under the custody of criminals and mafia across Uttar Pradesh which also includes politicians with criminal cases and connections against them.
Awards Won By Shri Yogi Adityanath The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh:
Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath was honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Award in the year May 2023. The former president Ramanath Kovind honoured him with the such valuable award for making Uttar fearless and brave state with his powerful mindset and governance.
On the other hand, he also won CNN-IBN Indian of the year in the politics category for the best chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and honored his leadership in the state performance in the year 2022, as well as Yogi Adityanath also won Aaj Tak sab se Tej Chief Minister Award in the year: 2020, 2022 ,and 2023.
Political Positions of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath year wise are mentioned below:
1.From the year:
1998 to 1999
Position:
MP 1st term
in 12th Lok
Sabha Elections
From:
Gorakhpur
Party Name:
Bharatiya Janata Party.
2. From the year:
1999 to 2004
Position:
MP 2nd term
in 13th Lok
Sabha Elections
From:
Gorakhpur
Party Name:
Bharatiya Janata Party
3. From the year:
2004 to 2009
Position:
MP 3rd term
in 14th Lok
Sabha Elections
From:
Gorakhpur
Party Name:
Bharatiya Janata Party
4. From the year:
2009 to 2014
Position:
MP 4th term
in 15th Lok Sabha
Elections
From:
Gorakhpur
Party Name:
Bharatiya Janata Party
From the year:
2017 to 2022
Position:
Chief Minister of
Uttar Pradesh in the
17th UP Assembly
MLC ( 1st term) in
Uttar Pradesh Legislative
Council.
Party Name:
Bharatiya Janata Party
From the year:
2022 to Present
Position:
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh
(2nd term) in 18th UP Assembly
(MLA)
From:
Gorakhpur Urban Assembly
Constituency (1st term).
Party Name:
Bharatiya Janata Party
The Books Published on Shri Yogi Adityanath are given below:
Yauhik Shatkarm, Hathayogi, Swaroop Evam Sadhana, Hindu Rashtra Nepal,
Atit Vartamaan Evam Bhavishya Rajyog.
Several other books have been written about The Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which includes;
Yogi gatha: Yogi Adityanath ki Jeevan gatha by Shantanu Gupta which is a Hindi correspondent to his definitive biography.
Lokhriday Samrat Yogi Adityanath, Darshan Evam Vikas Drishti by Amit Singh, Monk to Majesty, Biography of Yogi Adityanath by BK. Chaturvedi, and Yogi Adityanath: Religion, Politics and Power by Sharat Pradhan and Saurabh Sukhla.
Lok Sabha Elections:
Year: 1998
Constituency: Gorakhpur
Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party
Votes: 268,428
Percentage (%): 42.68%
Result : Won
Year: 1999
Constituency: Gorakhpur
Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party
Votes: 267,328
Percentage (%): 41.10%
Result : Won
Year: 2004
Constituency: Gorakhpur
Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party
Votes: 353,674
Percentage (%): 51.31%
Result: Won
Year: 2009
Constituency: Gorakhpur
Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party
Votes: 403,156
Percentage (%): 53.85%
Result: Won
Year: 2014
Constituency: Gorakhpur
Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party
Votes: 539,127
Percentage (%): 51.83%
Result: Won
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections:
Year: 2022
Constituency: Gorakhpur ( Urban)
Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party
Votes: 165,499
Percentage (%); 66.18%
Result: Won
Note: In the year 2025, A biographical film titled as Ajey the Untold Story of Yogi was released describing Yogi Adityanath's life journey inspired from the book The Monk who became the Chief Minister by Shantanu Gupta, which highlighted Yogi Adityanath's journey from a Nathpanthi monk to a supreme political leader of Uttar Pradesh. The film was officially released on 10th September 2025 in theatres.
Yogi Adityanath was in controversy for transforming people of other religions to Hinduism. In the year 2005, he was accused of a purging drive which incorporated the conversion of Christian into Hinduism. According to the sources, about 1800 Christians were allegedly converted to Hinduism in Etawah City, Uttar Pradesh.
A dispute took place between Hindu and Muslim communities during Muharram in Gorakhpur which ended up with the hospitalisation of youngsters named Raj Kumar Agrahari for his hatred words which led to riots in Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also made an announcement that those people who are against the Yoga named Surya Namaskar can leave India forever and should not show their face again in the nation.
He said: My humble request to those who see religion even in Lord Sun or Surya Devta would be drawn into a sea or live in darkness for the rest of their lives.
During the time of debate on discrimination and intolerance in the news and media, Yogi Adityanath compared Film Star Shahrukh Khan the Badshah of Bollywood with a Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Saeed.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, Shahrukh Khan should not forget that majority of Indian population made him reach wherever he is today in his career. If he stands as popular King Khan or upon the pinnacle of success it's because of his massive fandom in India. If we Indians boycott him and his movies, Shahrukh Khan would have to face struggles and criticism as well as have to roam in the street for his livelihood. Yogi Adityanath also said that it's strictly condemnable that Shahrukh Khan is matching with the rhythm of Hafiz Saeed.
Later on The Election Commission of India put a restriction on the protest by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for violating the Mode of Conduct (MOC) in Uttar Pradesh for about three days on 15th April 2019.
The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated at a rally that if Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bharatiya Samajwadi Party have faith in Ali or Allah, We also have faith in Bajarang Bali.
Special Interest of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath are mentioned below:
1.Yoga and Spirituality 2. Bhajans and Touring. 3. Gardening 4.Dharma Talks 5. Teertha Yarta 6. Campaigning for Cow protection 7. Promotion of Rashtra Raksha Abhiyan for Social and National Protection.
List of the Foreign Countries Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath travelled:
1.Combodia 2.Malaysia 3.Nepal
4. Singapore. 5. Thailand 6. USA.
7. Japan 8. Russia 9. Mauritius
10. Myanmar etc.
Fan Following of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath on Social Media Platforms are as follows:
Facebook : 12.M
Instagram:16.6M
X / Twitter: 11.6M
YouTube:13.4 Lakhs Subscribers
1.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was born on World Environment Day on 5th June 1972. He was born on Monday.
2. Yogi Adityanath's father Shri Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger. His father died on 20th April 2020 after chronic illness in AIIMS Delhi.
3.Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath's mother is a Home Maker.
4. Yogi Adityanath has three brothers, one brother named Sailendra Mohan serves as Subedar Major in Indian Army Garhwal Rifles. It is said that he is the younger brother of Yogi Adityanath. Two more brothers are probably working in a college
4.Yogi Adityanath has 3 sisters but publicly only two of his sisters' names are known Kaushalya Devi and Shashi Devi. The third sister's name is not known.
5. Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath established a Hindu Youth Organisation named Hindu Yuva Vahini in the year 2002. He is seen as the Hindutva proponent and cultural traditionalist
6. Mahant Avaidyanath was the mentor and Guru of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
7.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath eats Papaya daily for breakfast along with fresh cow's milk.
8. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is an avid animal lover.
9 The Bull Dozar Baba was ranked 5th in 2023, as well as ranked 6th in the year 2924 on the list India's most dynamic and influential personality by the Indian Express.
10. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's favourite food is Gahad. (A famous food of Uttrakhand.)
11. He is also known as Bull Dozar Baba nationwide.
Conclusion: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a prominent Indian politician and monk who showed tremendous efforts in the governance and development of Uttar Pradesh as well as making it a fearless and safe state of India. The life and career of Yogi Adityanath has been full of achievements as well as controversies which makes him the most powerful and influential personality of Indian politics.
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