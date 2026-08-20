“Gen Alpha” Movement Has Shook Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh: School Students Led The Protests Over Poor Facilities In Schools.

THE “GEN ALPHA” MOVEMENT takes another step and now it is hitting in Uttar Pradesh. Students have led the protest over poor school facilities, their voice has reached to Yogi Adityanath’s government. After 23 days, there had been seven such protests and this came to the Chief Secretary’s attention who ordered divisional commissioners and district magistrates to try and resolve such issues as soon as possible.

The administration has appointed officials to connect with the students and parents directly, they’ve also been told to send a district level staff to the schools to engage with students in a Q&A about the state of buildings, the quality of teaching, food, and other basic amenities.

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Students Walked Out, And The Movement Began

It started in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh on July 28, 2026, when students began walking out over poor facilities and started pressuring the local administration into acting on the issue. A class 12th student, Ankur Sonkar, along with three of his classmates initiated the protest; they had earlier taken part in the Jantar Mantar protest. The group organised a similar protest at their own school over the issues revolving around school facilities, the issue remained unresolved for a long time but then school decided to work on it by receiving new fans and furniture.