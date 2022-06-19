Why does the malaria vaccine lose its effectiveness so quickly?

Scientists have found that T helper cells offer little protection against malarial infections, to which people in endemic areas are constantly exposed.

Despite impressive successes in controlling malaria, more than 600,000 people worldwide still die from the tropical disease every year, according to the World Health Organization.

The vast majority of fatal cases of malaria are caused by the pathogen Plasmodium falciparum. To date, there is only one approved vaccine against this single-celled organism, and its efficacy, which is already rather low, does not last long.

A team from the German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ) studied the human immune response after immunization with plasmodium falciparum. Their goal was to find out against which protein components the T helper cells induced in this way are directed.

To their surprise, the T helper cells reacted exclusively to the protein sequence of the vaccine strain and showed hardly any cross-reactivity with the naturally occurring pathogen variants. This could explain why the effect of the vaccination available to date lasts only a short time.

"To improve the vaccine, we need to understand which protective antibodies are induced by the immunization. But the production of such antibodies depends to a large extent on help from the so-called follicular T helper cells," said Hedda Wardemann of the German Cancer Research Center.

"They ensure that B cells transform into antibody-producing plasma cells and memory B cells," Wiedemann added.

The vaccine is directed against CSP, the quantitatively dominant protein on the surface of the "sporozoites".