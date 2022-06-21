Electronic implants developed by scientists to aid get pills at the touch of a button

A team of Swedish researchers is working on developing electronic implants that can one day replace daily pills and deliver drugs at the touch of a button.

The team from the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden invented a material that uses electrical signals to release molecules.

The new material, called a polymer surface, produces doses of a drug at regular intervals so patients no longer need to remember to take their pills, revealed the study published in the scientific journal Angewandte Chemie.

It could be used to make futuristic implants that produce the medicine doses at regular intervals.

"Our polymer surfaces offer a new way of separating proteins by using electrical signals to control how they are bound to and released from a surface, while not affecting the structure of the protein," said lead author Gustav Ferrand-Drake del Castillo.