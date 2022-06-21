Why Long Covid is more common in women than in men?

Women are "significantly" more likely to suffer from long Covid than males and will experience substantially different symptoms, finds a study, underscoring a critical need for sex-disaggregated research.

Long Covid is a syndrome in which complications persist more than four weeks after the initial infection of Covid-19, sometimes for many months.

Researchers from the Johnson & Johnson Office of the Chief Medical Officer Health of Women Team, who carried out the analysis of data from around 1.3 million patients, observed females with long Covid are presenting with a variety of symptoms including ear, nose, and throat issues; mood disorders, neurological, skin, gastrointestinal and rheumatological disorders; as well as fatigue.

Male patients, however, were more likely to experience endocrine disorders such as diabetes and kidney disorders.

The odds of females developing long Covid syndrome is 22 percent higher than males, the researchers noted in the study published in the journal Current Medical Research and Opinion.