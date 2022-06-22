How a Netflix-like algorithm could help to personalize cancer treatments

Just as the Netflix algorithm generates data to determine the shows one can choose to binge-watch next, doctors will soon be able to predict how tumors can behave and thus offer personalized cancer treatments.

A typical Netflix-style algorithm analyses data on how frequently a type of program or film is watched, and whether it's liked or not. Based on the data, new films and TV series are recommended next time.

An international team of researchers from the University College London (UCL) in the UK and the University of California, San Diego (UC San Diego) in the US have built a similar algorithm that can one day enable doctors to look at a patient's fully sequenced tumor and customize their treatment, the Independent reported.

The study, published in the journal Nature, showed that the algorithm deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) to follow the changes to DNA from the time cancer starts to how it grows. The team believes the insights into the genetic traits that the tumor picks up as it grows, will help doctors understand how a cancer is likely to behave.

"Just as Netflix can predict which shows you'll choose to binge-watch next, we believe that we will be able to predict how your cancer is likely to behave, based on the changes its genome has previously experienced," Dr. Ludmil Alexandrov, UC San Diego, was quoted as saying.

"Armed with that information, we believe that doctors will be able to offer better and more personalized cancer treatment in the future," he added.

The new algorithm can sift through thousands of lines of genomic data and pick out common patterns in how the chromosomes organize and arrange themselves. It can then categorize the patterns that emerge and help scientists establish the types of faults that can occur in cancer, the team explained.