UK discovers poliovirus after 40 years, Pakistan is put under suspicion

After the UK discovered poliovirus in sewage samples in London for the first time in the last four decades, suspicion has fallen on Pakistan as being the source, the media reported.

However, health authorities in Islamabad claim the "vaccine-derived virus" found in the UK exists in 22 countries and the type found locally was the wild poliovirus (WPV), reports Dawn news.

The UK Health Security Agency noted that the virus was probably imported from some country, and has asked parents to ensure their children were fully immunized against the crippling disease.

Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme National Coordinator, Shahzad Baig said that it was too early to say the virus had traveled from Pakistan, as UK authorities were yet to announce the results of genome sequencing, Dawn reported.

Genome sequencing helps determine the origin of a virus, as samples detected in different areas have a different ribonucleic acid (RNA).

Several times, cases reported in Pakistan were reported to have originated from neighboring Afghanistan during genome sequencing.