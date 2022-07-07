New universal flu vaccine provides comprehensive defence against influenza A viruses

A new universal flu vaccine, constructed with key parts of the influenza virus, offers broad cross-protection against different strains and subtypes of influenza A viruses in young and aged populations, according to a new study.

Researchers at the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University developed the universal flu vaccine by genetically linking two highly conserved (relatively unchanged over time) portions of the virus - the extracellular domain of matrix 2 (M2e) and the stalk protein found in influenza A H3N2 viruses.

The findings, published in the journal npj Vaccines, show that M2e-stalk protein vaccination-induced broad protection against different influenza virus strains and subtypes by universal vaccine-mediated immunity in adult and aged mice.

Scientists have faced obstacles in the development of effective vaccines for influenza viruses because the head portion of the influenza virus is constantly changing.

When comparing the H1N1 and H3N2 influenza A viruses, particular challenges exist in H3N2 subtypes because of stalk mutations in circulating strains and the unstable structure of stalk proteins for H3N2 viruses. These drawbacks have been difficult to overcome in developing effective H3 stalk-based vaccines.

Vaccine effectiveness against H3N2 was low during the past decade, only about 33 percent, and dropped to 6 percent during the 2014-2015 flu season. New mutations of H3N2 variants emerged with increased virulence.