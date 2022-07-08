Rare surgeries performed on two Iraqi girls at Hyderabad hospital

Doctors at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad here performed successful rare surgeries on two Iraqi girls with Scoliosis problems.

The problem for the two sisters aged 14 and 17 was very serious. There was rapidly growing spine deformity with the upper body swinging away from the trunk, walking difficulty, difficulty in breathing, back pain, and distorted physical appearance with significant hunch back deformity.

The parents noticed this problem shortly after the birth of the children. By then it was very small. They took the children to doctors in Baghdad for treatment. They have been evaluated with spine X-rays.

They came to know that both of them have a complex type of congenital Spinal deformity with multiple fused vertebral bones and ribs which cause pressure on the lungs and heart, which characteristically progress rapidly with the age.

The parents met several doctors and surgeons. However, surgery is associated with a higher risk of injury to the spinal cord. As a result, both the legs could be paralyzed and there might be a loss of sensation in the bowel and bladder.

This panicked the parents. It is also difficult to install metal screws from the pedicles of the spine as they are very small. Therefore, the doctors there said that the surgical outcome may be very poor.

Finally, the parents brought their two daughters to KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad after they came to know about Dr. Suresh Cheekatla, who has vast experience and expertise in correcting spinal deformities and the state-of-the-art medical facilities like O-arm, neuro monitoring, spinal navigation, etc.