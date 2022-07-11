Ozone hole larger than that of Antarctica may increase the risk of skin cancer & cataracts

A huge hole in the Earth's ozone layer, seven times larger than the Antarctic ozone hole, may increase the risk of skin cancers, and cataracts among humans and also affect agricultural productivity and aquatic organisms, warned a Canadian researcher.

The ozone layer is known to absorb most of the sun's ultraviolet radiation (UV).

Qing-Bin Lu, a scientist from the University of Waterloo in Canada's Ontario, revealed a large, all-season ozone hole -- defined as an area of ozone loss larger than 25 percent compared with the undisturbed atmosphere -- in the lower stratosphere over the tropics comparable to in-depth to that of the well-known springtime Antarctic hole, but its area is roughly seven times greater.

"The tropics constitute half the planet's surface area and are home to about half the world's population," said Lu.

"The existence of the tropical ozone hole may cause great global concern.