Gujarat man discovered to have a unique blood group

A man in Gujarat, who passed away during treatment, has been identified with a unique blood group, which is said to be the first in the country and 10th in the world, as per reports.

The 65-year-old man from Rajkot needed heart surgery last year after he suffered a heart attack. However, after the doctors conducted a test to determine the blood group of the patient, they couldn't find any match in Rajkot.

The patient was then referred to Ahmedabad, but here too the doctors couldn't find a match.

The lab testing the blood sample found something strange and subsequently sent it to a lab in New York for testing. It took a year for the researchers to conclude that the blood group was an AB+ blood group with EMM 'negative' frequency. In the meanwhile, the patient died a natural death a month ago.

Zalak Patel, transfusion medicine specialist in the Red Cross Society, Ahmedabad, told IANS that O, A, B, and AB are the common blood groups found in human bodies.